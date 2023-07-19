Baker Hughes Q2 Profit Beats Analyst Estimates

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.03 +0.28 +0.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.95 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.17 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.622 -0.007 -0.27%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.736 +0.041 +1.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.26 +1.54 +2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.26 +1.54 +2.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.86 +0.52 +0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.33 +0.28 +0.35%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 76.75 +0.95 +1.25%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.736 +0.041 +1.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.69 +0.20 +0.25%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.99 +0.14 +0.18%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.02 +0.71 +0.90%
Graph down Basra Light 596 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 79.58 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.86 +0.52 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.86 +0.52 +0.65%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.00 +0.53 +0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.33 +0.28 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 50 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 54.41 +1.58 +2.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 77.81 +1.58 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 76.06 +1.58 +2.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 73.21 +1.58 +2.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 69.91 +1.58 +2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 69.91 +1.58 +2.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 71.21 +1.58 +2.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 80.16 +1.58 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 69.51 +1.58 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.26 +1.54 +2.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.23 +1.60 +2.27%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.98 +1.60 +2.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 82.02 -1.54 -1.84%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.43 +1.60 +2.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.23 +1.60 +2.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.23 +1.60 +2.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.25 +1.75 +2.48%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.00 +1.50 +2.33%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 78.60 -1.27 -1.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Wind energy costs are rising
  • 31 mins Investment in renewables tanking
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative

Breaking News:

China’s Oil Imports Hit New Highs, Output Soars

Global Electricity Demand Growth Set To Ease Amid Economic Slowdown

Global Electricity Demand Growth Set To Ease Amid Economic Slowdown

The IEA expects global electricity…

Biden Reaffirms America’s Unwavering Commitment To NATO

Biden Reaffirms America’s Unwavering Commitment To NATO

President Joe Biden declared NATO…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Baker Hughes Q2 Profit Beats Analyst Estimates

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 19, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) reported on Wednesday second-quarter earnings beat analyst expectations as strong global upstream activities and the return of offshore drilling more than offset a recent market softness in North America.

Baker Hughes, one of the three biggest energy service providers in the world, reported adjusted diluted earnings of $0.39 per share for the second quarter. The earnings beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.33 per share compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Orders and revenues both jumped by double digits compared to the same period of last year. Baker Hughes’s orders surged by 28% year-over-year to $7.5 billion, while revenue jumped by 25% year-over-year to $6.3 billion for the second quarter.

Despite lower oil prices in the first half of 2023, Baker Hughes remains optimistic on the outlook for this year and maintains a constructive outlook for global upstream spending in 2023, Baker Hughes chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said.

Subsea and surface pressure systems orders boomed in the second quarter, as offshore activities and exploration are accelerating.

The world’s top oilfield services provider, SLB, said last month that offshore is the fastest-growing market globally.

“Offshore is experiencing a renaissance, with significant breadth and anticipated durability,” SLB’s chief executive Olivier Le Peuch said at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference 2023.

Baker Hughes is optimistic about offshore drilling and exploration, too, but it flagged today “market softness in North America,” which it expects to be “more than offset by strength in international and offshore markets.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

Halliburton (NYSE: HAL), the world’s top fracking services provider, also signaled a weaker North American market despite its earnings beating analyst estimates. Total revenues at Halliburton increased by 14% year-on-year to $5.8 billion in the second quarter. However, revenues from North American operations dropped by 2% compared to the first quarter, to $2.7 billion.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oilfield Services Giants Signal Weaker U.S. Shale Drilling

Next Post

China’s Oil Imports Hit New Highs, Output Soars

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure

 Alt text

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com