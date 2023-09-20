Exxon Lobbies To Have Gas-Produced Hydrogen Included In IRA Tax Credits

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 90.51 -0.69 -0.76%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 93.43 -0.91 -0.96%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 95.21 -0.79 -0.82%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.739 -0.109 -3.83%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.616 -0.042 -1.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 93.57 +0.19 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 93.57 +0.19 +0.20%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.17 +0.44 +0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.93 +0.06 +0.06%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 91.35 -0.28 -0.31%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.616 -0.042 -1.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 94.58 -0.08 -0.08%
Graph down Murban 1 day 96.48 -0.14 -0.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 94.67 +0.52 +0.55%
Graph down Basra Light 659 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 96.39 +0.62 +0.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 97.17 +0.44 +0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.17 +0.44 +0.45%
Chart Girassol 1 day 98.19 +0.48 +0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.93 +0.06 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 112 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 72.18 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 92.63 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 90.88 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 86.68 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 84.98 -0.10 -0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 84.98 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 85.48 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 94.08 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 84.98 -0.10 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 93.57 +0.19 +0.20%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.96 +0.71 +0.81%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 81.71 +0.71 +0.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 87.36 +0.71 +0.82%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 87.96 +0.71 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 87.96 +0.71 +0.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 88.00 +0.75 +0.86%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 81.75 +0.75 +0.93%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 94.97 +1.11 +1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock
  • 3 days Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?
  • 7 days Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness

Breaking News:

Chinese Fuel Oil Imports Continue To Dip From Decade-High  

Nagorno-Karabakh Crisis Intensifies With Azerbaijani Anti-Terrorist Operation

Nagorno-Karabakh Crisis Intensifies With Azerbaijani "Anti-Terrorist Operation"

Azerbaijan launches a military operation…

Builds In Crude, Fuel Inventories Weigh On Oil Prices

Builds In Crude, Fuel Inventories Weigh On Oil Prices

Crude prices dipped briefly on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon Lobbies To Have Gas-Produced Hydrogen Included In IRA Tax Credits

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 20, 2023, 7:13 AM CDT

ExxonMobil is lobbying the Biden Administration to have hydrogen derived from natural gas with carbon capture – the so-called blue hydrogen – be eligible for the generous tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing an internal company memo it had seen.

The IRA, passed in August last year, has nearly $370 billion in climate and clean energy provisions, including investment and production credits for solar, wind, storage, hydrogen, and critical minerals, funding for energy research, and credits for clean energy technology manufacturing such as wind turbines and solar panels.

The Act provides for the so-called 45V credit for the production of clean hydrogen made from electrolysis. But the U.S. Treasury Department has yet to provide detailed guidance on who is eligible for the subsidy, which could be as high as $3 per kilogram of hydrogen.

Exxon, which bets on blue hydrogen produced from natural gas through carbon capture and storage (CCS) to remove most emissions, is now lobbying for hydrogen from natural gas to be eligible for subsidy. Blue hydrogen is one of Exxon’s pillars in its low-carbon solutions division, together with CCS and biofuels. 

The U.S. supermajor argues its gas-made hydrogen could be ‘clean’ enough to qualify for the highest tax credits under IRA should it be allowed to do so, Matt Furman, vice president of public and government affairs at Exxon, told Bloomberg in an interview.

Exxon’s findings of how clean its blue hydrogen is are supported by U.S. government officials who ran the modeling, Furman added. 

“Their view is the model would say that hydrogen we can produce has lower carbon emissions and therefore would qualify for a higher tax incentive,” Exxon’s executive said.

Environmental campaigners are against the U.S. Administration giving blue hydrogen any government incentive as this would only raise fossil fuel production, they argue.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Goldman Sachs Raises Year-Ahead Brent Oil Forecast To $100

Next Post

Chinese Fuel Oil Imports Continue To Dip From Decade-High  

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?

 Alt text

IEA Claims Global Oil Demand Will Peak Before 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com