Extreme Drought Puts California’s Power Supply At Risk

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.85 +0.04 +0.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 30 mins SellBuy 71.31 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 14 mins SellBuy 3.068 +0.027 +0.89%
Graph up Heating Oil 16 mins SellBuy 2.103 +0.001 +0.04%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.202 0.000 0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.94 +0.99 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.94 +0.99 +1.42%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.15 +0.78 +1.12%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 69.01 +0.48 +0.70%
Chart Mars US 30 mins 68.71 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.202 0.000 0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 69.21 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up Murban 2 days 70.00 +0.33 +0.47%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 66.11 +0.67 +1.02%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 71.17 +0.99 +1.41%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 69.71 +0.90 +1.31%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 70.15 +0.78 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.15 +0.78 +1.12%
Chart Girassol 2 days 70.74 +0.67 +0.96%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 69.01 +0.48 +0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.01 +1.28 +2.43%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 54.58 +1.46 +2.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 67.83 +1.11 +1.66%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 69.23 +1.11 +1.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 64.08 +1.21 +1.92%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 61.68 +1.16 +1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 61.68 +1.16 +1.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 64.23 +1.41 +2.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 67.03 +0.81 +1.22%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 62.08 +0.86 +1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.94 +0.99 +1.42%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 65.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 59.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 69.63 +1.58 +2.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 62.76 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 66.71 -0.02 -0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 66.71 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 65.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.92 +1.11 +1.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 20 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 3 hours International Energy Agency Promoting Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions
  • 13 hours .
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds

Breaking News:

U.S. Natural Gas Storage Capacity Hardly Increased Since Start Of Shale Boom

India’s Oil Demand Outlook Remains A Mystery

India’s Oil Demand Outlook Remains A Mystery

India’s oil demand recovery has…

3 Chinese Energy Stocks To Buy And 3 To Avoid

3 Chinese Energy Stocks To Buy And 3 To Avoid

After the recent selloff, some…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Extreme Drought Puts California’s Power Supply At Risk

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 03, 2021, 11:30 AM CDT

A more severe than usual drought in California has depleted reservoirs and lakes, including the ones feeding some of the largest hydropower facilities, putting the state again at risk of power outages during heat waves this summer.

Last year, residents in California went through rolling outages as there was insufficient energy to meet the high demand during the heatwave.

This year, the drought in California has reduced output of hydropower stations and could force the state with ambitious emission-reduction targets to rely more on its remaining natural gas-powered plants for baseload electricity supply.  

Water levels at Lake Oroville, for example, are much lower than usual and could fall to below a threshold by August—one that could prompt state officials to shut down the Edward Hyatt Power Plant, the Associated Press reports.

The Hyatt power plant is the fourth largest energy producer of all the hydroelectric facilities in California.

North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) warned last month in its 2021 Summer Reliability Assessment that parts of North America are at elevated or high risk of energy shortfalls this summer during above-normal peak temperatures. California falls in the “high risk” category, as it relies on large energy imports during peak demand and when solar resource output retreats in the evening hours, according to NERC.

“California is at risk of energy emergencies during periods of normal peak summer demand and high risk when above-normal demand is widespread in the west,” NERC says.

California needs imports to the area to “maintain reliability when demand peaks in the afternoon and to ramp up even further for several hours as internal resources draw down,” the assessment notes, despite the fact that the state will have 675 megawatts (MW) of new battery energy storage systems online at the start of the summer that can continue to supply stored energy for periods when needed. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

Next Post

Brazil’s Worst Drought In 91 Years Is Good News For LNG

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil
Larger Than Expected Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally

Larger Than Expected Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally
Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze

Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze
High Profile Merger Creates A New $17 Billion Shale Giant

High Profile Merger Creates A New $17 Billion Shale Giant
Oil Rises On Bullish API Inventory Report

Oil Rises On Bullish API Inventory Report


Most Commented

Alt text

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

 Alt text

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever

 Alt text

The Energy Crisis That No One Is Talking About
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com