Even Tankers Carrying Russian Fuels Have Started Avoiding the Red Sea

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.39 -1.43 -1.84%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 81.93 -0.94 -1.13%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.25 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.105 +0.028 +1.35%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.211 -0.050 -2.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 80.85 +1.05 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 80.85 +1.05 +1.32%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.64 +0.49 +0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.94 -1.25 -1.48%
Chart Mars US 89 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.211 -0.050 -2.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.88 -1.38 -1.68%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.27 -1.48 -1.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.07 +0.11 +0.14%
Graph down Basra Light 792 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.03 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 83.64 +0.49 +0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.64 +0.49 +0.59%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.08 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.94 -1.25 -1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 245 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 59.82 +2.04 +3.53%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 79.97 +1.04 +1.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 78.22 +1.04 +1.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 69.82 +2.44 +3.62%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 63.72 +1.04 +1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 63.72 +1.04 +1.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 67.82 +1.04 +1.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 71.07 +2.79 +4.09%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 64.32 +1.04 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 80.85 +1.05 +1.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.30 +1.04 +1.42%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 68.05 +1.04 +1.55%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 82.61 -1.17 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 72.60 +1.04 +1.45%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 74.30 +1.04 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.30 +1.04 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.25 +1.00 +1.37%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 68.00 +1.00 +1.49%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.20 -1.23 -1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 22 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 6 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 13 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Lackluster Economic Data Out of China Puts Oil Prices Under Pressure

Next-Generation Steel Offers Enhanced Performance for Hydrogen

Next-Generation Steel Offers Enhanced Performance for Hydrogen

A Hong Kong research team…

9 Factors Driving Energy Markets in 2024

9 Factors Driving Energy Markets in 2024

The energy sector in 2024…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Even Tankers Carrying Russian Fuels Have Started Avoiding the Red Sea

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 31, 2024, 8:30 AM CST

Some tankers transporting Russian fuels have started to avoid the Suez Canal route to Asia as ship-tracking data shows operators of vessels carrying Russian oil products may have reached the risk tolerance for passing close to Houthi missiles in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The Red Sea/Suez Canal route is the shortest route for tankers from Russia’s western ports to Asia. Until recently, traders and operators were relatively sure that cargoes of Russian origin wouldn’t be targeted. But last week’s attack on a U.S. and UK-linked tanker carrying Russian naphtha may have prompted the re-routing of some Russia-originated cargoes.

Several tankers loaded from the Baltic and Black Sea ports in Russia have diverted destinations while in the Mediterranean and instead of the Suez Canal, the vessels are now headed toward Gibraltar and further down along the African coast, according to LSEG data and market sources quoted by Reuters.

The current Gibraltar and West Africa positions of a few tankers suggest that those vessels would now travel around the Cape of Good Hope in Africa to reach their Asian customers.

Refining margins for naphtha in Asia jumped to their highest level in nearly two years early this week, following an attack on a tanker transporting Russian fuel.

The petroleum products tanker Marlin Luanda was struck by a missile in the Gulf of Aden after transiting the Red Sea, commodity trading giant Trafigura said late on Friday.  

The vessel, operated on behalf of Trafigura, was transporting Russian naphtha bought below the price cap in line with the G7 sanctions, a spokesperson for Trafigura told Reuters on Friday after the attack.

This week, other signs emerged that some Russian crude and products will be avoiding the Red Sea.

Two supertankers in the Mediterranean are ready for ship-to-ship transfers (STS) of Urals crude from smaller tankers that loaded at Russia’s Baltic and Black Sea ports. These two very large crude carriers (VLCC) will then transit around the Cape of Good Hope, Lloyd’s List reported on Tuesday, citing commodities and data analytics provider Vortexa.

Meanwhile, Russia’s fuel exports rose to a six-week high in the week to January 28, after a decline in the previous week, data from Vortexa compiled by Bloomberg showed on Wednesday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Qatar Awards $6 Billion Worth of Deals to Boost Output from Its Top Oilfield

Next Post

Lackluster Economic Data Out of China Puts Oil Prices Under Pressure

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com