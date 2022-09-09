Russia’s Gas Giant Will See Revenues Surge 85% This Year

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.31 +2.77 +3.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.96 +2.81 +3.15%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 92.80 +2.04 +2.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.065 +0.150 +1.90%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.412 +0.066 +2.81%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.67 -0.62 -0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.96 -3.88 -3.89%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 82.74 -2.94 -3.43%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.412 +0.066 +2.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 87.05 -4.45 -4.86%
Graph down Murban 1 day 88.64 -5.20 -5.54%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 88.26 -0.93 -1.04%
Graph down Basra Light 283 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.98 -0.41 -0.46%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 90.67 -0.62 -0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.67 -0.62 -0.68%
Chart Girassol 1 day 90.06 -0.84 -0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.96 -3.88 -3.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.65 +1.32 +2.15%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 62.29 +1.60 +2.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 85.69 +1.60 +1.90%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 83.94 +1.60 +1.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 81.09 +1.60 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 77.79 +1.60 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 77.79 +1.60 +2.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 79.09 +1.60 +2.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 88.04 +1.60 +1.85%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 77.39 +1.60 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 80.25 -3.00 -3.60%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 74.00 -3.00 -3.90%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 98.51 +0.36 +0.37%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 80.17 -3.34 -4.00%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 80.02 -3.34 -4.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 80.02 -3.34 -4.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 80.25 -3.00 -3.60%
Chart Kansas Common 17 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 13 hours Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 4 hours Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 24 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 hours FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Russia’s Gas Giant Will See Revenues Surge 85% This Year

European Stainless Steel Mills Are Closing Due To Energy Crisis

European Stainless Steel Mills Are Closing Due To Energy Crisis

Stainless steel mills across Europe…

Can The U.S. Kick Its Reliance On Russian Uranium?

Can The U.S. Kick Its Reliance On Russian Uranium?

After banning Russian oil, coal…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Gas Giant Will See Revenues Surge 85% This Year

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 09, 2022, 7:00 AM CDT

Russia’s gas giant Gazprom is set to rake in 85% higher revenues this year, to around $100 billion, as natural gas prices surged following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the significant cut to Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe, an analyst told the Financial Times on Friday.

By choking supply to Europe, Gazprom has driven natural gas prices three times higher than last year’s price, which more than offsets the lower volumes Russia is sending to Europe, Ron Smith, an oil and gas analyst at BCS Global Markets, told FT.

“You can make a solid case that Gazprom will earn more from supplying less gas,” according to the analyst.

After having gradually cut flows via the key route to Germany all summer, blaming gas turbine repair issues, Gazprom said last week that the Nord Stream gas pipeline would remain closed indefinitely. The Kremlin blamed on Monday the Western sanctions for this situation.  

“When it went offline on 31 August, Nord Stream 1’s 32mcm/day flows represented about 3% of total European supply. While a small amount, these molecules will need to be replaced by much more expensive methods – either drawing additional LNG from the global market or by destroying demand in Europe,” Thomas Rodgers, gas markets analyst at Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS), said on the day on which Gazprom said Nord Stream would halt supply indefinitely.

As of September 2, remaining Russian flows to Europe accounted for about 7% of European supply, including LNG sendout, compared to more than a third of all supply to Europe coming from Russia at this time last year, ICIS notes. 

The EU is looking to limit Putin’s revenues from gas, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday the Commission would propose a price cap on Russian gas as “We must cut Russia's revenues which Putin uses to finance this atrocious war against Ukraine.”

Also on Wednesday, Vladimir Putin threatened the West that Russia would stop supplying all energy products to Europe if the EU and its Western allies impose price caps on Russian oil and natural gas.

Several EU member states are opposed to the Commission’s plan on a price cap on Russian gas amid concerns that Putin would retaliate with a complete halt of all pipeline gas deliveries to Europe.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

At Least 10 EU Members Oppose A Price Cap On Russian Gas

Next Post

At Least 10 EU Members Oppose A Price Cap On Russian Gas

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom

 Alt text

Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com