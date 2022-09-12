European Power Prices Drop As Nuclear, Wind, And Solar Surge

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.28 +1.49 +1.72%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.39 +1.55 +1.67%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.12 +1.78 +1.89%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.229 +0.233 +2.91%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.468 +0.035 +1.43%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.17 +2.50 +2.76%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 95.28 -0.68 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 3 days 86.19 +3.45 +4.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.468 +0.035 +1.43%

Graph up Marine 3 days 89.53 +2.48 +2.85%
Graph up Murban 3 days 91.14 +2.50 +2.82%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 90.80 +2.54 +2.88%
Graph down Basra Light 286 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 90.87 +2.89 +3.28%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 93.17 +2.50 +2.76%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.17 +2.50 +2.76%
Chart Girassol 3 days 92.73 +2.67 +2.96%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 95.28 -0.68 -0.71%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 65.80 +3.15 +5.03%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 65.54 +3.25 +5.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 88.94 +3.25 +3.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 87.19 +3.25 +3.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 84.34 +3.25 +4.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 81.04 +3.25 +4.18%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 81.04 +3.25 +4.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 82.34 +3.25 +4.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 91.29 +3.25 +3.69%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 80.64 +3.25 +4.20%

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 83.50 +3.25 +4.05%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 77.25 +3.25 +4.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 92.67 +0.92 +1.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 83.42 +3.25 +4.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 83.27 +3.25 +4.06%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 83.27 +3.25 +4.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 83.50 +3.25 +4.05%
Chart Kansas Common 20 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

European Power Prices Drop As Nuclear, Wind, And Solar Surge

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 12, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

Higher nuclear power generation in France and more solar and wind supply out of Germany eased Europe's prompt power prices early on Monday. Despite the brief relief, the EU continues to consider ways of capping power and, possibly, gas prices in a bid to help struggling consumers and businesses. 

German power prices for Tuesday delivery dropped by 9.5% from the Monday baseload delivery prices to $395 (390 euros) a megawatt-hour (MWh), per Reuters estimates. In France, the day-ahead power prices were also down by nearly 10%, falling by 9.7% at $435 (429 euro) per MWh.

In France, nuclear availability has risen over the past days to 48% on Monday, while solar and wind power generation are expected to rise in Germany this week.  

The availability of more non-gas-powered electricity generation is good news for Europe ahead of the winter. 

Last month, year-ahead power prices in France and Germany shot up to record highs as natural gas supply from Russia continued to be limited.  

Apart from rallying gas and power prices in the rest of Europe, France's electricity supply is constrained by outages at some of its nuclear power plants. France's nuclear power generation accounts for around 70 percent of its electricity mix, and when its reactors are fully operational, it is a net exporter of electricity to other European countries. Prolonged maintenance at several nuclear reactors this year, however, means that France - and the rest of Europe - have less nuclear-generated power supply now.  

Early this month, France's state-held utility giant EDF vowed to restart all its nuclear reactors in the country this winter, potentially alleviating the energy crisis in Europe during peak heating season. 

"EDF has committed to restart all its reactors for this winter," French Energy Transition Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher said at a news conference on energy security in early September. 

EDF operates a total of 56 reactors in France, but 32 of them are currently either undergoing maintenance or experiencing technical issues, the minister added.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

