European Industry Boosts Natural Gas Consumption As Prices Drop

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 67.54 -2.42 -3.46%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 73.49 -2.42 -3.19%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.46 -1.18 -1.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.188 +0.034 +1.58%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.549 -0.057 -2.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.91 +1.71 +2.37%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.91 +1.71 +2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.37 +0.64 +0.85%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.75 +0.79 +1.07%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 69.16 -1.39 -1.97%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.549 -0.057 -2.18%

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.27 +1.47 +1.99%
Graph up Murban 1 day 77.26 +1.39 +1.83%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.84 +0.51 +0.70%
Graph down Basra Light 479 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.78 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 76.37 +0.64 +0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.37 +0.64 +0.85%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.59 +0.43 +0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.75 +0.79 +1.07%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 55.51 -0.69 -1.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 48.71 -0.94 -1.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 72.11 -0.94 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 70.36 -0.94 -1.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 67.51 -0.94 -1.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 64.21 -0.94 -1.44%
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 64.21 -0.94 -1.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 65.51 -0.94 -1.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 74.46 -0.94 -1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 63.81 -0.94 -1.45%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.91 +1.71 +2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.75 +1.75 +2.65%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 61.50 +1.75 +2.93%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 71.62 +0.78 +1.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.43 +1.57 +2.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.38 +1.57 +2.39%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.38 +1.57 +2.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.75 +1.75 +2.65%
Chart Kansas Common 23 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.56 +3.61 +4.88%

U.S. Jobs Data Provides Support For Oil After Volatile Week

Fundamentals Take A Back Seat As Fear Dominates Oil Markets

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

European Industry Boosts Natural Gas Consumption As Prices Drop

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 24, 2023, 4:41 AM CDT

As natural gas prices in Europe fell to a 20-month low, industries are switching back to using gas in a tentative sign that European industrial gas demand is rising.

The front-month futures at the TTF hub, the benchmark for Europe’s gas trading, slumped earlier this week to below 40 euros ($43.52) per megawatt-hour (MWh), the lowest price since July 2021, as temperatures were rising, wind power generation was strong, LNG supply ample, and gas inventories way above the average for the end of the winter. 

The refining industry, where the switch from fuel oil to natural gas is more easily done, is already showing signs of higher gas demand.  

Some manufacturing industries have started to “shift back from diesel or fuel to gas. So it created additional demand,” TotalEnergies chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said on the supermajor’s 2023 Strategy, Sustainability & Climate Presentation this week.   

While cheaper gas is welcome news for Europe’s industry, the rise in industrial gas use could pose problems for Europe’s gas storage supply later this year when the continent will be preparing for the 2023/2024 winter.

Yet, the recovery in industrial production in Europe will be slow, according to one of its biggest industries, Germany’s chemicals sector.

“The outlook for the future has brightened somewhat in Germany’s third largest industry,” German chemical association VCI said in a report earlier this month.

“Meanwhile, the major drop in energy and raw material prices in recent months has stabilised the situation where the bottom seems to have been reached,” the association said, but added it does not expect a strong recovery. High energy costs compared to other locations, a lack of orders, and location problems continue to be major concerns, according to VCI.

Last month, the world’s biggest chemicals company, Germany-based BASF, said it would cut 2,600 jobs and close some plants due to the high energy costs in Europe that had burdened operations and profitability over the past year. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

