Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 3 days 91.66 +1.19 +1.32%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.882 +0.031 +1.08%

Graph down Marine 4 days 99.46 -0.19 -0.19%
Graph down Murban 4 days 99.80 -2.09 -2.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 97.57 -1.22 -1.23%
Graph down Basra Light 273 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 98.79 -0.67 -0.67%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Chart Girassol 4 days 100.9 -2.22 -2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 72.58 +0.23 +0.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 78.96 +0.54 +0.69%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 95.21 +0.54 +0.57%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 93.46 +0.54 +0.58%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 91.36 +0.54 +0.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 88.51 +0.54 +0.61%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 88.51 +0.54 +0.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 90.61 +0.54 +0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 94.16 +0.54 +0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 88.81 +0.54 +0.61%

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 83.00 -2.25 -2.64%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 100.1 -1.25 -1.23%

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

European Gas Prices Plunge As Germany Fills Storage Ahead Of Schedule

By Alex Kimani - Aug 29, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT

After a big jump last week, Europe’s natural gas prices have plunged sharply this week on news that Germany’s gas stockpiles are running ahead of schedule. Benchmark Dutch front-month futures crashed 21% on Monday, reversing last week’s 40% jump after Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck revealed that the country’s gas stores are filling up fast and are on target to meet the October target of 85% full.

Monday’s plunge has brought some relief after a furious rally, though futures  are still trading almost six times higher than a year ago. Europe is on the brink of a recession, with inflation running at the highest in decades in several countries. European Governments have collectively set aside some 280 billion euros ($278 billion) in relief packages. 

However, the fundamental picture still looks bleak for Germany even with full storage sites, with the country in danger of not being able to go through the winter if Russia decides to halt flows. The Czech Republic, which holds the European Union’s rotating presidency, plans to call an extraordinary meeting of energy ministers to discuss bloc-wide solutions.

Ahead of Schedule

But it’s not Germany that has exceeded storage targets. Europe’s gas storage is running about nine weeks ahead of last year, an impressive feat even after flows from Russia have been severely curtailed. European gas storage levels are above 70%, and have even surpassed the 5-year average, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). 

By November 1st, the EU will likely hit 80% natural gas storage capacity–just in time for peak winter demand. Germany is even aiming for 95% capacity, and is already at 75%. 

This is set to curb oil demand since some operators have begun switching from gas to oil generation due to high natural gas prices.  "The EU already surpassed its September 1 interim filling target in early July and is still on pace to reach the November 1 target," Jacob Mandel, senior associate for commodities at Aurora Energy Research, has told Reuters.

Indeed, analysts at Standard Chartered Plc are saying that President Vladimir Putin’s gas weapon will be effectively blunted by the inventory build, with Europe set to go through winter “comfortably” without Russian gas.

That said, Europe will have to pay a heavy price: the cost of replenishing natural gas stocks is estimated at over 50 billion euros ($51 billion), 10 times more than the historical average for filling up tanks ahead of winter.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

