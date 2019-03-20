European Authority: Norway’s Oil Exploration Refund Isn’t State Aid

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.18 -0.05 -0.08%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.31 +0.04 +0.06%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.843 +0.018 +0.64%
Mars US 6 hours 66.33 +0.60 +0.91%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.25 +0.38 +0.57%
Urals 23 hours 65.07 -0.53 -0.81%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.92 +0.61 +0.92%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.92 +0.61 +0.92%
Bonny Light 23 hours 69.17 +0.99 +1.45%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.44 +0.10 +0.17%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.843 +0.018 +0.64%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 67.67 +0.10 +0.15%
Murban 23 hours 69.01 +0.31 +0.45%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 60.81 +0.82 +1.37%
Basra Light 23 hours 70.61 +0.87 +1.25%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 68.08 +0.99 +1.48%
Bonny Light 23 hours 69.17 +0.99 +1.45%
Bonny Light 23 hours 69.17 +0.99 +1.45%
Girassol 23 hours 68.49 +0.62 +0.91%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.25 +0.38 +0.57%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 49.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 6 hours 48.79 -0.54 -1.09%
Canadian Condensate 26 days 56.04 -0.09 -0.16%
Premium Synthetic 6 hours 59.94 -0.09 -0.15%
Sweet Crude 6 hours 53.79 -0.09 -0.17%
Peace Sour 6 hours 51.29 -0.09 -0.18%
Peace Sour 6 hours 51.29 -0.09 -0.18%
Light Sour Blend 6 hours 54.29 -0.09 -0.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 57.79 -0.09 -0.16%
Central Alberta 6 hours 52.59 -0.09 -0.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.92 +0.61 +0.92%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 56.25 +0.75 +1.35%
Giddings 23 hours 50.00 +0.75 +1.52%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.28 +0.38 +0.56%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 53.78 +0.80 +1.51%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 57.73 +0.80 +1.41%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 57.73 +0.80 +1.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 56.25 +0.75 +1.35%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.43 +0.51 +0.73%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes England Running Out of Water?
  • 7 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 10 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 14 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 6 hours The Political Debacle: Brexit delayed
  • 10 hours Trump sells out his base to please Wallstreet and Oil industry
  • 8 hours No Mercy: EU Fines Google $1.7 billion For Abusing Online Ads Market
  • 9 hours 3 Pipes: EPIC 900K, CACTUS II 670K, GREY OAKS 800K
  • 17 hours Tidal Power Closer to Commercialisation
  • 7 hours New Rebate For EVs in Canada
  • 19 hours Read: OPEC THREATENED TO KILL US SHALE
  • 18 hours Will Trump Cave Again
  • 18 hours Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 8 hours Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green
  • 51 mins Trump Tariffs On China Working
  • 6 hours Oil-sands recovery by solvents has started on a trial basis; first loads now shipped.
  • 1 day Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?

Breaking News:

U.S. Renews Sanctions Waiver For Iraq To Buy Energy From Iran

Oil Price Rally Hits Resistance

Oil Price Rally Hits Resistance

Oil prices are holding their…

China’s Crude Oil Throughput Hits Record High

China’s Crude Oil Throughput Hits Record High

Chinese refineries processed a record…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

European Authority: Norway’s Oil Exploration Refund Isn’t State Aid

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 20, 2019, 7:00 PM CDT Seismic vessel

Norway’s taxation legislation allowing companies to claim refunds for exploration costs is not the same as state aid, the EFTA Surveillance Authority (ESA) said on Wednesday after examining a complaint filed by environmental non-profit organization Bellona.

Bellona filed a complaint with the European Free Trade Agreement (EFTA) Surveillance Authority in August 2017, arguing that Norway’s annual cash refund constitutes unlawful state aid.

Norway introduced the refund system in 2005 “to reduce the entry barriers for new actors and encourage economically viable exploration activity,” under its petroleum taxation system.

Under the measure that provides exploration cost refunds, companies that incur a loss may choose between an immediate refund of the tax value of exploration costs from the taxation authorities and carrying forward the losses to a later year when the company may have taxable income.

Bellona has argued that the exploration costs refunds are discriminatory against petroleum activities other than exploration and against renewable energy such as solar and wind, and therefore constitutes unlawful state aid from the Norwegian state by giving a selective advantage to certain companies.

“Having scrutinised it on the basis of a comprehensive complaint, ESA is satisfied that this tax rule does not entail state aid”, ESA’s President Bente Angell-Hansen said in a statement today. 

“ESA has now concluded that the measure is not selective,” the authority added, noting that “According to EEA state aid rules, a measure that is not selective does not constitute state aid.”

The European Economic Area (EEA) unites the EU member states and the three EEA EFTA states, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.

Meanwhile, Norway’s government proposed last week to expand the area that will be offered for oil and gas exploration in the 2019 licensing round of acreage in mature areas, hoping that more discoveries could be made to offset an expected decline in Norwegian oil production from the mid-2020s onwards.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Japanese Refiners To Stop Iran Oil Purchases By April

Next Post

U.S. Renews Sanctions Waiver For Iraq To Buy Energy From Iran

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline
Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Most Commented

Alt text

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

 Alt text

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

 Alt text

Hydrogen Cars Struggle To Compete With Electric Vehicles

 Alt text

Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com