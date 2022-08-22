Europe Splurges on Russian Oil As EU Ban Nears

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 6 hours 90.23 -0.54 -0.59%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 97.11 +0.63 +0.65%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 97.52 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 9.846 +0.166 +1.71%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.897 +0.006 +0.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 54 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 99.66 +1.44 +1.47%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 87.73 -0.34 -0.39%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.897 +0.006 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 54 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 54 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 54 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 266 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 54 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 54 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 54 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 54 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 99.66 +1.44 +1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 70.38 -0.11 -0.16%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 76.34 +0.33 +0.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 92.59 +0.33 +0.36%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 90.84 +0.33 +0.36%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 88.74 +0.33 +0.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 85.89 +0.33 +0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 85.89 +0.33 +0.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 87.99 +0.33 +0.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 91.54 +0.33 +0.36%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 86.19 +0.33 +0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 87.25 +0.25 +0.29%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 81.00 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 102.5 +2.76 +2.77%
Graph up West Texas Sour 11 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 8 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 8 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 87.25 +0.25 +0.29%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 81.00 +0.25 +0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 98.34 +2.39 +2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 4 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 13 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days "As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up" by Michelle Edwards
  • 4 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 3 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone

Breaking News:

U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Falls To 35-Year Low

Demand Fears Fail To Keep Oil Prices Under $90

Demand Fears Fail To Keep Oil Prices Under $90

Bearish sentiment has been running…

Saudi Arabia Is Planning To Build The World’s Largest Wind Farm In Uzbekistan

Saudi Arabia Is Planning To Build The World’s Largest Wind Farm In Uzbekistan

Saudi Arabia is planning to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Hugh Smith

Charles Hugh Smith

Charles Hugh Smith has been an independent journalist for 22 years. His weblog, www.oftwominds.com, draws two million visits a year with unique analyses of global…

More Info

Share

Related News

Europe Splurges on Russian Oil As EU Ban Nears

By Charles Hugh Smith - Aug 22, 2022, 2:30 PM CDT

Ahead of the December 5th implementation of a European Union ban on seaborne imports of Russian crude, European buyers are now said to be buying up more Russian oil than they have in four months. 

Last week, seaborne exports of Russian crude oil to European buyers rose to their highest level since April, Bloomberg reports, citing vessel-tracking data. 

For the week ending August 19th, Bloomberg reports that total flows of Russian seaborne crude exports rose from 3.24 million barrels per day to 3.41 million barrels the previous week, and the bulk of that increase was to European buyers. 

Approximately 90% of Russian crude exports to Europe are seaborne. 

In June, the European Council adopted the bloc’s sixth package of sanctions, banning the purchase, import, or transfer of crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia to the EU. The ban on crude oil goes into effect on December 5th, while the ban on other petroleum products goes into effect in February 2023. 

There are plenty of exemptions, however, including for those EU member states who are highly reliant on Russian oil and do not have viable alternatives. 

The increase in volumes of Russian crude to Europe over the past week tracked by Bloomberg largely went to the Mediterranean and Black Sea regions, as well as to northern Europe. Exports. Of the total flow, 140,000 bpd went to the Mediterranean. 

As December 5th draws closer, the price of Russia’s Urals crude has been trending higher as European buyers snap up new loads ahead of the ban, Reuters reports, citing traders. 

Reuters also noted on Monday that Turkey has doubled its imports of Russian crude so far this year, citing Refinitiv Eikon data. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Europe’s Energy Prices Soar To New Records As Russia Plans Gas Cuts

Next Post

U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Falls To 35-Year Low

Charles Hugh Smith

Charles Hugh Smith

Charles Hugh Smith has been an independent journalist for 22 years. His weblog, www.oftwominds.com, draws two million visits a year with unique analyses of global…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months

Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31
China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery

China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery
Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs

Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com