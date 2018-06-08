Equinor Sees Peak Oil Demand Around 2030

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.64 -0.31 -0.47%
Brent Crude 10 mins 76.56 -0.76 -0.98%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.887 -0.043 -1.47%
Mars US 20 hours 71.04 +2.24 +3.26%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.62 +0.57 +0.78%
Urals 2 days 73.46 +0.09 +0.12%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.96 +2.06 +2.83%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.96 +2.06 +2.83%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.79 +1.93 +2.58%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.90 +1.86 +2.95%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.887 -0.043 -1.47%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 73.13 -0.20 -0.27%
Murban 2 days 76.13 -0.15 -0.20%
Iran Heavy 2 days 71.18 +2.01 +2.91%
Basra Light 2 days 75.62 +1.91 +2.59%
Saharan Blend 2 days 75.48 +1.97 +2.68%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.79 +1.93 +2.58%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.79 +1.93 +2.58%
Girassol 2 days 75.64 +1.93 +2.62%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.62 +0.57 +0.78%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.53 -1.10 -2.52%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 40.95 -2.28 -5.27%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.95 +1.22 +1.98%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.95 +1.22 +1.88%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.20 +1.22 +2.26%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.45 -1.28 -2.47%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.45 -1.28 -2.47%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.45 +1.22 +2.10%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 60.15 +1.22 +2.07%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.20 +1.22 +2.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.96 +2.06 +2.83%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.50 +1.25 +2.04%
Giddings 2 days 56.25 +1.25 +2.27%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.04 -0.38 -0.52%
West Texas Sour 2 days 58.68 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.25 +1.25 +2.27%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.21 +1.22 +1.67%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 10 minutes When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 15 minutes $2.5 Billion in Solar Projects Canceled or Frozen After Trump Solar Panel Tariffs
  • 15 hours Oil prices going down
  • 11 hours $2.5 Billion in Solar Projects Canceled or Frozen After Trump Solar Panel Tariffs
  • 15 hours Oil Rises As Reality Dawns Over Venezuela's Export Crisis
  • 1 hour When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 1 hour Iran is Getting Cooked. Going to be a Hot Summer. Looking Forward to Winter.
  • 54 mins Few days before Day D : Here's What to Know About Singapore Summit
  • 3 hours Are Electric Vehicles Really Better For The Environment?
  • 20 hours Is Trump begging the Saudi's because of his dumping stratigic oil reserves when prices were at their lowest?
  • 1 hour Jordan faces protests over fuel prices hikes
  • 5 hours MIT Created the World's First 'Psychopath' Robot
  • 19 hours Why Alberta oil sands bitumen is the world's most highly coveted oil in its pure form.
  • 1 day Koch brothers take on Trump over tariffs
  • 2 days Does US power grid need defense?
  • 2 days New coalition formed to promote offshore drilling
  • 22 hours Let's talk about biobutanol
  • 10 hours Hot line, Macron: Phone Calls With Trump Are Like Sausages Best Not To Know What Is Inside

Breaking News:

White House Allocates $4M For Alaska Oil Drilling Preps

New Study: Climate Change Could Be the Ultimate Civilization Killer

New Study: Climate Change Could Be the Ultimate Civilization Killer

Climate change could have wiped…

Venezuela Seeks OPEC Support Against U.S. Sanctions

Venezuela Seeks OPEC Support Against U.S. Sanctions

In lieu of Iran, Venezuela…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Equinor Sees Peak Oil Demand Around 2030

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 08, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Statoil

Peak oil demand could come around 2030 at 111 million bpd in the current market as road transport electrification and efficiency gains in all sectors offsets increasing petrochemical and aviation growth, Norway’s Equinor said in its Energy Perspectives report on Thursday.

That assumption is one of Equinor’s scenarios for energy transition, Reform, which suggests that oil demand will grow robustly through the early 2020s, level out in the second half of the decade, peak at 111 million bpd around 2030, and then fall to 105 million bpd by 2050.

Equinor—which dropped the name Statoil last month to reflect a “broad energy” company rather than being associated only with oil—is discussing two other scenarios in its Energy Perspectives—the Renewal scenario and the Rivalry scenario.

Renewal assumes global cooperation, fast energy transition, and the achieving the Paris Agreement’s target to limit global warming to well below 2°C. In Renewal, peak oil demand could come in the early 2020s, if faster battery technology development, continued policy pushes, and larger efficiency improvements occur soon. In that case, oil demand could be just below 60 million bpd in 2050, according to Equinor.

The company’s third scenario, Rivalry, assumes that geopolitical volatility, boom and bust cycles, destructive market rule, and lack of cooperation will lead to continued oil demand growth all the way through 2050, at 122 million bpd in 2050. In the Rivalry scenario, geopolitical conflict and other political events take priority over climate change.

Related: Goldman: OPEC Must Raise Production

“Unfortunately, we currently see too many signs of the Rivalry-scenario. If continuing, they will negatively impact necessary global collaborative efforts and economic growth which are keys to drive the world in a sustainable direction,” Equinor’s Chief Economist Eirik Wærness said.

Yet, in all three scenarios, large investments in new oil discoveries will still be needed—although significantly less in the Renewal scenario—to offset the decline from existing fields, said Equinor.

“The transition to a more sustainable energy system is too slow. A sustainable development path, consistent with the 2-degree target, does not allow for further delays in policy, industry and consumer action to reduce emissions,” the company said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Big Oil Bets Big On Brazil’s Pre-Salt In Latest Offshore Auction

Next Post

Sudan, South Sudan To Jointly Repair Oil Infrastructure

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build
Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

 Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

 Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

 Trump Could Target Venezuela’s Oil Industry After Sunday Vote

Trump Could Target Venezuela’s Oil Industry After Sunday Vote

Most Commented

Alt text

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

 Alt text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

 Alt text

Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil

 Alt text

The Myth Of An Imminent Energy Transition
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com