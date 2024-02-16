Eni Smashes Earnings Estimates with Record Gas Performance

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.30 +0.27 +0.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.05 +0.19 +0.23%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.46 +0.18 +0.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.635 +0.054 +3.42%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.307 -0.012 -0.50%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.11 +0.34 +0.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.52 +1.09 +1.34%
Chart Mars US 105 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.307 -0.012 -0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 79.58 -1.78 -2.19%
Graph down Murban 1 day 80.79 -1.92 -2.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.63 +1.75 +2.25%
Graph down Basra Light 808 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.67 +0.50 +0.59%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.11 +0.34 +0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.11 +0.34 +0.40%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.31 +0.13 +0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.52 +1.09 +1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 261 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 58.09 +1.23 +2.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 79.74 +1.23 +1.57%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 77.99 +1.23 +1.60%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 69.59 +1.23 +1.80%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 63.59 +1.23 +1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 63.59 +1.23 +1.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 67.34 +1.23 +1.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 73.09 +1.23 +1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 64.34 +1.23 +1.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.12 -1.23 -1.65%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.87 -1.23 -1.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 81.81 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.52 -1.23 -1.69%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.25 -1.25 -1.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.25 -1.25 -1.68%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.25 -1.25 -1.68%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.34 +0.95 +1.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 3 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 4 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 4 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 6 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 18 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 18 hours Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 6 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 6 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 6 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 6 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Eni Smashes Earnings Estimates with Record Gas Performance

Product Draws Not Enough to Offset Huge Crude Build

Product Draws Not Enough to Offset Huge Crude Build

The EIA confirmed a huge…

Oil Steady As Inflation Comes In Hotter Than Expected

Oil Steady As Inflation Comes In Hotter Than Expected

Equity markets got caught off…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Eni Smashes Earnings Estimates with Record Gas Performance

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 16, 2024, 10:30 AM CST

Eni’s (NYSE: E) fourth-quarter and 2023 earnings exceeded consensus estimates as “record-breaking” performance in the gas and LNG division offset weaker oil and gas prices and refining margins. 

The Italian energy major reported on Friday adjusted net profit of $1.76 billion (1.64 billion euros) for the fourth quarter, down by 34% on the year, but slightly higher than analyst expectations. 

For the full year 2023, Eni’s adjusted net profit fell by 38% to $8.9 billion (8.3 billion euros), due to weaker realized prices and lower refining margins which dragged down core earnings in the refining and chemicals division. 

Like all other major oil companies, Eni reported lower profits for Q4 and 2023, due to lower energy commodity prices. Yet, all of Big Oil topped analyst expectations this earnings season.   

At Eni, the key driver of the better-than-expected performance was the gas division, the so-called Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP). 

For the fourth quarter and full-year 2023, Eni’s pro-forma adjusted core earnings, or EBIT, were supported by steady results in the exploration and production division and “a record-breaking GGP performance,” the company said.  

At the gas division, adjusted core earnings hit a record $3.44 billion (3.2 billion euros) for 2023, up by 57% compared with 2022, driven by an optimized natural gas and LNG portfolio and contract renegotiations benefits, “while maintaining stability and reliability of supplies to European markets and compensating for the reduction of Russian volumes,” Eni said. 

“GGP achieved its historical result thanks to the quality of its portfolio, steady optimization drive and favorable contractual settlements,” Eni’s chief executive Claudio Descalzi said in a statement.   

Eni continues to look for opportunities to fast-track additional gas discoveries and developments as part of its strategy to have gas and LNG the pillar of its business. 

Earlier this week, the Italian major said it had completed the drilling of a second appraisal well at the Cronos gas discovery offshore Cyprus, estimating additional production capacity as it looks to fast-track development of the field.    

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Australia Set to Unveil Billions in Clean Energy Subsidies

Next Post

Australia Set to Unveil Billions in Clean Energy Subsidies

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk

 Alt text

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com