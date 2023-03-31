Energy Trader Vitol More Than Tripled Its Profits In 2022

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.48 +0.11 +0.15%
Graph down Brent Crude 25 mins 78.98 -0.29 -0.37%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.95 -0.68 -0.85%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.116 +0.012 +0.57%
Graph down Gasoline 5 hours 2.658 -0.003 -0.12%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.02 +0.27 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.02 +0.27 +0.36%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.60 +0.47 +0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.63 -0.09 -0.12%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 72.17 +0.95 +1.33%
Chart Gasoline 5 hours 2.658 -0.003 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 77.01 -0.37 -0.48%
Graph down Murban 1 day 78.71 -0.29 -0.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 75.54 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Basra Light 486 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 77.97 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 78.60 +0.47 +0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.60 +0.47 +0.60%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.94 +0.11 +0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.63 -0.09 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.06 +1.63 +2.79%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 53.12 +1.40 +2.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 76.52 +1.40 +1.86%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 74.77 +1.40 +1.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 71.92 +1.40 +1.99%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 68.62 +1.40 +2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 68.62 +1.40 +2.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 69.92 +1.40 +2.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 78.87 +1.40 +1.81%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 68.22 +1.40 +2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.02 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 63.25 -0.25 -0.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 76.21 +3.34 +4.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 65.50 -0.23 -0.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 69.45 -0.23 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.45 -0.23 -0.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Kansas Common 30 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.36 +3.94 +5.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 2 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 9 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 3 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

More Kurdistan Oil Production Is Shut In As Exports Remain Halted

Can Libya Really Double Its Oil Output?

Can Libya Really Double Its Oil Output?

Libya’s crude oil production remains…

Researchers Create Catalyst That Cleans Dirty Water And Produces Hydrogen

Researchers Create Catalyst That Cleans Dirty Water And Produces Hydrogen

Oregon State University researchers have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Energy Trader Vitol More Than Tripled Its Profits In 2022

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 31, 2023, 3:12 AM CDT

Privately held commodity major Vitol has raked in close to $15 billion in profits for 2022 amid the energy crisis that struck Europe and spread around the globe last year.

This is what Bloomberg’s Javier Blas tweeted today, quoting unnamed people in the know. The Financial Times had reported the same figure earlier, also citing unnamed sources familiar with the company’s financial performance.

The FT report noted that the 2022 profit figure was equal to Vitol’s combined annual earnings for the previous six years. Bloomberg’s Blas noted the 2022 earnings figure was three times higher than Vitol’s previous record, booked for 2021.

Vitol also did a lot better than its commodity trading peers, even though their 2022 results were also at record highs. The company attributed the strong performance to soaring prices in electricity markets, its power generation business, oil refining, and LNG trading.

Vitol said earlier this month that its turnover for 2022 had doubled from the previous year to reach $505 billion.

The news that a commodity trader had made such a massive profit immediately led to a reaction from political circles. The leader of the UK’s Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey, called for the extension of a windfall tax for the energy industry to commodity traders, the FT reported.

“It is simply not right for companies to make enormous profits out of the misery caused by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” Davey said.

Meanwhile, Vitol’s chief executive Russel Hardy said at an FT event that the commodity trader will be reinvesting a lot of its record profits in capex projects aimed at strengthening energy supply. Normally, Vitol distributes most of its profit among its owners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hardy also said that this year was unlikely to bring a repeat of Vitol’s 2022 performance, noting that “it’s a much more conservative market going forward, so our strategy and approach has to reflect that”.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chinese Oil Major Eyes Significant Output Boost

Next Post

More Kurdistan Oil Production Is Shut In As Exports Remain Halted

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble
Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
It Will Take Years To Replenish Strategic Petroleum Reserve: Granholm

It Will Take Years To Replenish Strategic Petroleum Reserve: Granholm

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Understanding Peak Oil: What It Is And Why It Matters

 Alt text

Is Chinese Demand Growth Now The Only Bullish Driver For Crude?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com