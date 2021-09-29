Enbridge To Start New Line 3 Oil Pipeline On October 1st

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 74.61 -0.68 -0.90%
Graph down Brent Crude 13 mins 78.35 -0.74 -0.94%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.466 -0.414 -7.04%
Graph up Heating Oil 28 mins 2.310 +0.021 +0.92%
Graph up Gasoline 18 mins 2.228 +0.026 +1.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.52 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.52 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.53 -0.69 -0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.37 +0.64 +0.82%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 73.54 -0.31 -0.42%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.228 +0.026 +1.20%

Graph up Marine 2 days 77.01 +1.06 +1.40%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.29 +1.16 +1.50%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 73.50 -0.53 -0.72%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 77.78 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 78.28 -0.66 -0.84%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 77.53 -0.69 -0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.53 -0.69 -0.88%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.36 -0.41 -0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.37 +0.64 +0.82%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 62.91 -0.26 -0.41%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 63.29 -0.16 -0.25%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 74.29 -0.16 -0.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 75.69 -0.16 -0.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 72.39 -0.16 -0.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 70.79 -0.16 -0.23%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 70.79 -0.16 -0.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 72.14 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 73.89 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 70.89 -0.16 -0.23%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.52 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.75 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 65.50 -0.25 -0.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 79.03 +1.41 +1.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 69.24 -0.16 -0.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.19 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.19 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.75 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.50 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.23 -0.16 -0.20%

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Enbridge To Start New Line 3 Oil Pipeline On October 1st

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 29, 2021, 2:30 PM CDT

Enbridge has completed the Line 3 replacement project and set the in-service date for the oil pipeline for October 1, the Canadian pipeline giant said on Wednesday, marking the completion milestone of the project that has been delayed with years and faced many court battles.

“This step marks the full replacement of the entire 1,765-kilometre/1,097-mile-long pipeline from Edmonton, AB. to Superior, WI. With new state-of-the-art, thicker-walled pipe, its completion ensures a safe, reliable supply of North American crude oil to U.S. refineries, helping fuel the quality of life for millions of people,” Enbridge said in a statement.

The Line 3 Replacement program is expected to boost the pipeline takeaway capacity of Canada’s oil sands producers.

Enbridge’s Line 3 Replacement project replaces the existing 34-inch pipe with new 36-inch pipe for 13 miles in North Dakota, 337 miles in Minnesota, and 14 miles in Wisconsin. The average annual capacity of Line 3 after replacement is planned to be 760,000 barrels per day (bpd), which would be a capacity increase of 370,000 bpd compared to the capacity of the original Line 3.  

“After more than eight years of many people working together, extensive community engagement, and thorough environmental, regulatory and legal review, we are pleased that Line 3 is complete and will soon deliver the low cost and reliable energy that people depend on every day,” Enbridge’s president and CEO Al Monaco said in a statement today.

The Line 3 replacement is already three years late compared to its original proposed in-service date, 2018, and it is expected to begin operations at full capacity in the fourth quarter of this year, according to the CER’s latest report Canada’s Pipeline System 2021. 

At the end of August, the Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project scored a victory at a Minnesota court, which rejected a challenge to Enbridge’s water permit for the pipeline.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Previous Post

Rich Countries Could Help Finance South Africa’s Coal Exit

