Enbridge Shuns the U.S. Offshore Wind Sector

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.65 +2.28 +3.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.97 +2.17 +2.83%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.10 +1.75 +2.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.197 +0.158 +5.20%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.137 +0.070 +3.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.99 -0.47 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.28 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Mars US 69 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.137 +0.070 +3.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.09 +1.34 +1.77%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.32 +1.26 +1.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 75.34 -0.60 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 772 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 78.99 -0.27 -0.34%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 77.99 -0.47 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.99 -0.47 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.65 -0.62 -0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.28 +0.07 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 225 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 50.77 -0.87 -1.68%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 73.52 -0.87 -1.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 71.77 -0.87 -1.20%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 61.62 -0.87 -1.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 57.87 -0.87 -1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 57.87 -0.87 -1.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 60.62 -0.87 -1.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 60.37 -0.87 -1.42%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 58.12 -0.87 -1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.72 +1.47 +2.19%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.47 +1.47 +2.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 76.73 -2.41 -3.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.02 +1.47 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.72 +1.47 +2.19%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 63.00 +2.25 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 80.52 +1.62 +2.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 57 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Enbridge Shuns the U.S. Offshore Wind Sector

Oil Slides on Large Builds in Fuel Inventories

Oil Slides on Large Builds in Fuel Inventories

Large builds in oil product…

China Replaces Western Energy Firms in Iraq’s Supergiant Oil Field

China Replaces Western Energy Firms in Iraq’s Supergiant Oil Field

China's PetroChina has officially taken…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Enbridge Shuns the U.S. Offshore Wind Sector

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 11, 2024, 10:30 AM CST

Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge plans to boost its presence in offshore wind in Europe but will shy away from investments in the United States, where escalating costs and supply chain problems have been plaguing projects, a top Enbridge executive told Reuters.

Enbridge, whose main business is oil and liquids transportation via pipeline, generates around 3% of its core earnings from its renewables business.

Enbridge has invested in wind energy projects in five different countries, totaling 4,870 MW (gross)—or 2,117 MW (net)—of wind-power capacity globally, based on projects either in operation or under construction. 

Enbridge has also significantly expanded its presence in European offshore wind sector since 2015. Currently, the Canadian company holds a 24.9% ownership interest in the Rampion Offshore Wind Project in England, a 49.89% ownership stake in the Hohe See and Albatros Wind Projects off the coast of Germany, and a 25.5% and 17.9% ownership stake, respectively, in France's Saint-Nazaire and Fécamp offshore wind projects.

“There will be big (offshore wind) opportunities for us of the billions of dollars in the future still in Europe,” Matthew Akman, Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy and President of Power at Enbridge, told Reuters in an interview published on Thursday.

But the company doesn’t plan investments in U.S. offshore wind projects soon, due to supply chain and grid bottlenecks, the executive added.

“I do believe that offshore wind will be a significant contributor to the U.S. northeast energy mix over time, but it's going to take longer than everyone thought,” Akman told Reuters.

At the end of last year, Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, Executive Vice President of Gas and Low Carbon Energy at BP, said that the U.S. offshore wind industry is “fundamentally broken” and needs a reset.

The U.S. regulatory environment is challenging for developers due to a lack of mechanisms to adjust for inflation, permitting issues, and a lag between the signing of the power purchase agreement and the construction of the projects, according to BP’s green energy boss.

Last week, BP and Equinor scrapped a deal to sell power to the state of New York from the Empire Wind 2 offshore wind farm in the Atlantic Ocean, saying the project is no longer commercially feasible.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

WoodMac: Global Oil Demand to Rise by 2 Million Bpd in 2024

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures
Big Cold Weather Pattern Change Forecasted For Eastern US

"Big Cold Weather Pattern Change" Forecasted For Eastern US
U.S. Product Inventory Builds Overshadow Large Crude Draw

U.S. Product Inventory Builds Overshadow Large Crude Draw

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged, Forecast Series Of Cuts In 2024

 Alt text

BRICS in the Land of Energy Transition

 Alt text

Oil Prices Poised to Bounce Back in 2024
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com