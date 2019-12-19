Electric Race Cars May Never Match F1 Performance

The Formula E motor racing championship with all-electric cars will not be able to match the performance of the Formula 1 cars with V6 hybrid turbo power engines for decades, if ever, according to Jean Todt, President of FIA, the governing body for world motor sport.

Despite the rising popularity of the all-electric Formula E racing championship, Formula E cars may never rival the performance of the F1 cars because of the lower maximum speed the Formula E cars reach.

“There is not one [electric] race car able to do 300 kilometres at Formula 1 speed today,” Todt told RaceFans.

“I mean, it would be decades before it can happen, if it does happen,” FIA’s president said.

The maximum speed in Formula 1 can reach 378 km/h (235 mph), while the top speed of Formula E cars is 225 km/h (140 mph). The 1.6-liter gasoline/electric hybrid engine gives Formula 1 cars three times the power compared to the power of the cars in Formula E.

For Formula 1, the hybrid engine today is the right choice, FIA’s Todt told RaceFans, adding that the next step would be to consider how to use and procure greener fuels.

Last month, Formula 1 announced a plan to have a net zero carbon footprint by 2030, in the latest commitment to carbon neutrality by an industry known for emissions.

“Carbon reduction projects will begin immediately to start the journey of becoming a more sustainable sport,” Formula 1 said in a statement.

F1 also pledged to have by 2025 all events use sustainable materials, eliminate single-use plastic, and reuse, recycle or compost all waste.

“In launching F1’s first-ever sustainability strategy, we recognise the critical role that all organisations must play in tackling this global issue,” said Formula 1 Chairman and CEO Chase Carey.

Meanwhile, Formula E and the teams on the all-electric championship increase marketing efforts, and the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E team showed an all-new special edition Formula E car to celebrate this week the launch of the latest Star Wars film, ‘The Rise of Skywalker.’

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

