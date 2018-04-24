Electric Buses Are Eroding Oil Demand

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.86 -0.78 -1.14%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.19 -0.82 -1.11%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.814 +0.039 +1.41%
Mars US 21 hours 68.44 +0.34 +0.50%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.51 +0.15 +0.21%
Urals 2 days 70.61 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.51 -0.65 -0.91%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.51 -0.65 -0.91%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.85 +0.53 +0.72%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.33 +0.21 +0.35%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.814 +0.039 +1.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 69.88 -0.10 -0.14%
Murban 2 days 73.03 -0.05 -0.07%
Iran Heavy 2 days 68.41 +0.34 +0.50%
Basra Light 2 days 71.96 +0.64 +0.90%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.62 +0.29 +0.40%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.85 +0.53 +0.72%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.85 +0.53 +0.72%
Girassol 2 days 72.80 +0.48 +0.66%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.51 +0.15 +0.21%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 50.16 +0.12 +0.24%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.14 +0.74 +1.59%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 69.54 +0.24 +0.35%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.74 +0.24 +0.35%
Sweet Crude 2 days 60.64 +0.24 +0.40%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.64 +0.24 +0.42%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.64 +0.24 +0.42%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.64 +0.24 +0.40%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.14 +0.24 +0.38%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.64 +0.24 +0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.51 -0.65 -0.91%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.25 +0.25 +0.38%
Giddings 2 days 59.00 +0.25 +0.43%
ANS West Coast 5 days 73.48 +0.15 +0.20%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.59 +0.26 +0.42%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.54 +0.26 +0.39%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.54 +0.26 +0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.09 +0.26 +0.40%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.00 +0.25 +0.43%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.90 +0.60 +0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 39 mins Trump's Revenge: U.S. Oil Floods Europe, Hurting OPEC and Russia
  • 6 hours Twitter bans Kaspersky from advertising
  • 3 hours US eases sanctions on Rusal
  • 9 hours Oil Falls As Trump Tweet Blasts OPEC
  • 1 day Michael Bloomberg Contributes $4.5 Million For Paris Climate Deal After Trump Bails
  • 4 hours Robot-mania: The U.S. Is Way Behind Other Countries On Robot "Readiness"
  • 3 hours Trump Warns Iran Against Restarting Nuclear Program
  • 1 day Iran is panicking right now: Currency crunch and kicking it out of oil market
  • 3 hours Large-Cap Oil Earnings: What to Watch
  • 1 day Oil Prices Hit Highest Level Since 2014
  • 1 day Investing in Oil & Gas
  • 1 day Asian Oil Demand To Hit Record - The Price Per Barrel Continues To Grow
  • 11 hours Tesla Says Humans In, Robots Out
  • 4 days Maduro Under Pressure: EU Says May Impose More Sanctions On Venezuela If Democracy Undermined
  • 4 days The future of oil and gas exploration in New Zealand
  • 4 days Anybody Watching Aluminum Stocks Today??

Breaking News:

Saudi Aramco Aims To Nearly Double Its Oil Trading By 2020

Disaster Looms Over Libyan Oil

Disaster Looms Over Libyan Oil

As Libya teeters on the…

Can Saudi Arabia Afford Its Megaprojects?

Can Saudi Arabia Afford Its Megaprojects?

Saudi Arabia recently revealed a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Electric Buses Are Eroding Oil Demand

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 24, 2018, 1:40 PM CDT Electric Bus

The world’s biggest oil importer—China—is home to 99 percent of all electric buses globally, and as Chinese cities are adding e-buses at a break-neck pace, zero-emission city transportation is expected to remove 279,000 bpd of diesel demand from the market this year, up 37 percent annually, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) has estimated.

Every five weeks, cities in China add 9,500 e-buses on their roads, equal to the entire bus fleet of London, BNEF says.

Derided by the auto industry just a few years ago, electric buses are now having more impact on diesel fuel consumption savings than the electric passenger vehicles, because buses consume 30 times more fuel than an average-sized passenger sedan.

“The global bus fleet is still predominantly powered by diesel and CNG, and, with the exception of China, the share of electric buses in the total fleet is minimal,” BNEF said in a recent report on behalf of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group.

However, in China, around 17 percent of the bus fleet is already electric, and China is the world’s biggest producer and user of electric buses, according to BNEF.

E-bus demand in China is soaring, pushed up by air quality targets, national sales targets, and supportive subsidies. Large cities like Shanghai and Shenzhen have already stopped buying new internal combustion engine (ICE) municipal buses and are only buying electric ones, BNEF said.

The share of e-bus sales of total bus sales in China increased to 22 percent last year, from just 0.6 percent back in 2011.

Related: Can $80 Oil Be Justified?

The major reasons for the Chinese e-bus boom are funding; the drive to fight urban pollution; a “blank slate” in building entirely new public transport networks while in the U.S. or Europe cities struggle to find ways to incorporate e-buses into well-established transport infrastructure; and an industrial policy to develop domestic e-vehicle brands that would be competitive abroad.

According to BNEF, globally, the “analysis of battery cost curves indicates that electric buses will reach unsubsidized upfront cost parity with diesel buses by around 2030. By then, the battery pack in the average e-bus should only account for around 8 percent of the total e-bus price – down from around 26 percent in 2016.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Can China’s EV Industry Survive Without Subsidies?

Next Post

Saudi Aramco Aims To Nearly Double Its Oil Trading By 2020

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Farmers Hit Hard As Trump Backs Big Oil

 Alt text

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com