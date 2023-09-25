Egypt Seeks Exploration Bids For 23 Oil And Gas Blocks

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 89.84 -0.19 -0.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.44 +0.17 +0.18%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.44 -0.31 -0.33%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.623 -0.014 -0.53%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.544 -0.018 -0.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.40 +0.24 +0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 91.40 +0.24 +0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 95.60 -0.40 -0.42%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.73 +0.72 +0.76%
Chart Mars US 3 days 88.73 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.544 -0.018 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 93.69 +1.06 +1.14%
Graph up Murban 4 days 95.67 +1.01 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 92.71 -0.35 -0.38%
Graph down Basra Light 665 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 94.70 -0.14 -0.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 95.60 -0.40 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 95.60 -0.40 -0.42%
Chart Girassol 4 days 96.55 -0.49 -0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.73 +0.72 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 118 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 71.73 +0.40 +0.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 92.18 +0.40 +0.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 90.43 +0.40 +0.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 86.23 +0.40 +0.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 84.53 +0.40 +0.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 84.53 +0.40 +0.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 85.03 +0.40 +0.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 93.63 +0.40 +0.43%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 84.53 +0.40 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.40 +0.24 +0.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 86.51 +0.40 +0.46%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 80.26 +0.40 +0.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 85.91 +0.40 +0.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 86.51 +0.40 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 86.51 +0.40 +0.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 86.50 +0.50 +0.58%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 80.25 +0.25 +0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 95.08 -0.15 -0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Chevron Getting Ready For New Oil Drilling In Venezuela

Aramco May Acquire More International Oil & Gas Assets

Aramco May Acquire More International Oil & Gas Assets

Saudi Arabia is embarking on…

Global Appetite For Canadian Crude Grows Amidst Supply Cuts

Global Appetite For Canadian Crude Grows Amidst Supply Cuts

Canada's oil production and exports…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Egypt Seeks Exploration Bids For 23 Oil And Gas Blocks

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 25, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

Egypt launched on Monday an international bidding round for oil and gas exploration in 23 onshore and offshore blocks, the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources said.

Egypt will be offering in this bidding round 10 blocks in the Western Desert region, two blocks in the Eastern Desert, seven areas in the Gulf of Suez, and four blocks in the Red Sea, according to an announcement by the ministry carried by Reuters.   

The deadline for the filing of the bids is February 25, 2024.

Egypt, which has seen some large gas discoveries in recent years and which aims to become a regional energy hub, has been looking to boost its oil and gas production and attract more investments.

Egypt and the eastern Mediterranean have become hot spots for gas exploration after several significant discoveries, including the giant Zohr field in Egypt, which was discovered and is operated by Italy’s Eni.

Over the last eight years, Egypt’s gas production has grown by 66 percent, with export revenues surging 13-fold. Last year, the country’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports topped 8 million tons, the bulk of which was sent to gas-starved Europe. 

Egypt now looks to boost oil and gas output via an expansion at the huge Zohr field and new exploration projects.

Egypt also plans to have $1.8 billion invested by majors to drill new offshore gas wells in the Mediterranean Sea and the Nile Delta, Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla told the Emirates News Agency in July. 

The plan – which involves companies including Eni, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell, and BP – aims to drill 35 exploratory gas wells until July 2025, according to the minister. 

In addition, Apache Corporation plans to invest next year $1.4 billion in Egypt’s energy industry. The U.S. firm is one of the biggest investors and the largest oil producer in the North African country.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of the end of 2022, Apache held 5.3 million gross acres in six separate concessions. Some 68% of the company’s gross acreage in Egypt is undeveloped, providing considerable exploration and development opportunities for the future, the U.S. company says.      

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Lego Abandons Plans To Make Bricks From Recycled Plastic Bottles

Next Post

Lego Abandons Plans To Make Bricks From Recycled Plastic Bottles

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com