Egypt Is Cutting Domestic Power Demand And Selling More Gas To Europe

  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 23 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 9 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day Energy Armageddon
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 5 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 22 hours Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 1 day Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Which is a better domain name for OAPEC?

Breaking News:

UK Hikes Windfall Taxes On Oil And Gas To 35%

Washington’s Oil Supply Spat With Saudi Arabia Could Backfire

Washington’s Oil Supply Spat With Saudi Arabia Could Backfire

Three weeks ago, President Joe…

IMF: Middle East Needs To Invest $1 Trillion By 2030 To Meet Emissions Pledges

IMF: Middle East Needs To Invest $1 Trillion By 2030 To Meet Emissions Pledges

The Middle East’s energy transition…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Egypt Is Cutting Domestic Power Demand And Selling More Gas To Europe

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 17, 2022, 7:05 AM CST

Egypt has started dimming the lights at landmarks in Cairo as it seeks to sell more gas to energy-starved Europe and get more revenue amid an economic crisis.   

In the capital Cairo, the lights at the Tahrir square are dimmed, and lighting is being reduced on some streets, government buildings, and shops at night, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Egypt, like many other countries in Africa, has felt the rising inflation. At the same time, a stronger U.S. dollar has diminished the power of its local currency to pay for imports.

Egypt, however, has gas, and by reducing the use of gas for domestic power production, the country is redirecting more LNG to Europe, which has been paying top dollar this year to get all the gas it can before the winter.

Egypt could help Europe with its higher deliveries of gas, but it will also receive foreign currency for its LNG exports, much needed in the North African economy battered by the war in Ukraine right after a Covid-induced recession.

So now Egypt is looking to reduce by 15% the volume of natural gas it uses for power generation and send to Europe the gas it has saved domestically.

Last month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreed to extend a fund facility arrangement of $3 billion, which “aims to safeguard macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability, improve Egypt’s resilience to external shocks, strengthen the social safety net, and step-up reforms that underpin higher private-sector-led growth and job creation.”

The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF’s Executive Board, which is expected to discuss the authorities’ request in December.

“The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE)’s move to a flexible exchange rate regime is a significant and welcome step to unwind external imbalances, boost Egypt’s competitiveness, and attract foreign direct investment. The commitment to durable exchange rate flexibility going forward will be a cornerstone policy for rebuilding and safeguarding Egypt’s external resilience over the long term,” the IMF said in October.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

