Ecuadorian Oil Is Back Online

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.60 +0.09 +0.17%
Brent Crude 2 hours 58.96 -0.46 -0.77%
Natural Gas 14 mins 2.446 +0.005 +0.20%
Mars US 3 hours 53.86 -0.82 -1.50%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.06 +0.52 +0.87%
Urals 19 hours 54.55 +0.40 +0.74%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.09 +3.15 +5.53%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.09 +3.15 +5.53%
Bonny Light 19 hours 57.73 -0.86 -1.47%
Mexican Basket 4 days 46.10 -0.88 -1.87%
Natural Gas 14 mins 2.446 +0.005 +0.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 59.42 -0.21 -0.35%
Murban 19 hours 61.39 -0.20 -0.32%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 49.47 -1.20 -2.37%
Basra Light 19 hours 64.92 -0.51 -0.78%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 58.45 -0.78 -1.32%
Bonny Light 19 hours 57.73 -0.86 -1.47%
Bonny Light 19 hours 57.73 -0.86 -1.47%
Girassol 19 hours 58.76 -0.70 -1.18%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.06 +0.52 +0.87%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 37.62 -0.06 -0.16%
Canadian Condensate 62 days 47.87 -0.06 -0.13%
Premium Synthetic 52 days 54.27 -0.06 -0.11%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 51.02 -0.06 -0.12%
Peace Sour 2 hours 48.12 -0.06 -0.12%
Peace Sour 2 hours 48.12 -0.06 -0.12%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 51.12 -0.06 -0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 55.62 -0.06 -0.11%
Central Alberta 2 hours 48.87 -0.06 -0.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 60.09 +3.15 +5.53%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 49.75 -0.50 -1.00%
Giddings 19 hours 43.50 -0.50 -1.14%
ANS West Coast 39 days 62.91 +0.23 +0.37%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 47.26 -0.47 -0.98%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 51.21 -0.47 -0.91%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 51.21 -0.47 -0.91%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 49.75 -0.50 -1.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 44.00 -0.25 -0.56%
Buena Vista 4 days 63.21 -0.15 -0.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 15 minutes ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 2 hours Here's your favourite girl, Tom!
  • 6 hours Peaceful demonstration in Hong Kong again thwarted by brutality of police
  • 7 hours Civil Unrest Is Erupting All Over The World, But Just Wait Until America Joins The Party...
  • 3 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 8 hours Australian Hydroelectric Plant Cost Overruns
  • 4 hours China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 21 mins Nigeria Demands $62B from Oil Majors
  • 21 hours Brexit agreement
  • 44 mins Canada Election Deadlock?
  • 5 hours IMO 2020:
  • 7 hours Ford Planning Huge North American Charging Network
  • 23 hours The Problem Is The Economy, Not The Climate
  • 21 hours 5 Tweets That Change The World?

Breaking News:

European Energy Giants Wait On Russia Approval For $2.6 Billion Deal

A Crisis Is Brewing For Offshore Oil

A Crisis Is Brewing For Offshore Oil

Times are hard for both…

Is Iran Considering An Attack On Saudi Arabia?

Is Iran Considering An Attack On Saudi Arabia?

The attacks on Saudi oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Ecuadorian Oil Is Back Online

By Irina Slav - Oct 21, 2019, 10:30 AM CDT

Ecuador has restarted crude oil exports after massive protests caused the country’s oil industry to more or less grind to a halt.

 “All exports that were suspended will be rescheduled in the coming days to comply with all the obligations that the company maintains,” Reuters cited Ecuador’s state energy company Petroecuador as saying in a statement.

The protests were ignited by a set of austerity measures the Ecuadorean government wanted to implement as part of efforts to reduce its fiscal deficit. They were a condition for the Andean country to get a $2.4-billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

However, the measures included the removal of fuel subsidies that led to a 120-percent spike in prices at the pump. This sparked the anger of indigenous groups and farmers who led the protests that began on October 3.

The scale of the protests forced state oil companies to shut down production at 20 fields and suspends exports, with Ecuador losing a total 1.5 million barrels of oil production over the two weeks the protests lasted, with protesters occupying some fields. The protests ended on October 13, when Lenin Moreno’s government agreed to repeal the subsidy removal.

Now, state-owned Petroamazonas says it would need over $48 million to repair the damages to its production infrastructure caused by the protesters.

Ecuador, which produces some 545,000 bpd, has reserves estimated at 8.27 billion barrels. Most of the oil it produces is shipped abroad. The country earlier this year said it would leave OPEC effective next January as it seeks to boost oil production and oil revenues.

How successful it would be is uncertain. Despite the protests and the removal of 400,000 bpd or so from international markets as a result of those protests, oil prices have remained largely indifferent to events in Ecuador, traders’ focus on the Middle East as usual.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russia Replacing Oil Workers With Robots

Next Post

The Middle East Oil Alliance Of The Year

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss
Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

 Alt text

$10 Oil - How Far Could Oil Prices Fall If We See A 2009 Style Crash?

 Alt text

Is Iran Considering An Attack On Saudi Arabia?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com