EU to Bet Big on Carbon Removals to Meet Net-Zero Goal

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.58 +2.56 +3.55%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.05 +2.64 +3.41%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.41 +2.73 +3.51%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.185 +0.088 +2.84%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.178 +0.064 +3.02%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.17 -0.66 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.17 -0.66 -0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.71 +1.72 +2.21%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.28 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Mars US 70 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.178 +0.064 +3.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 76.34 -0.75 -0.97%
Graph down Murban 1 day 77.49 -0.83 -1.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.08 +1.74 +2.31%
Graph down Basra Light 773 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.80 +1.81 +2.29%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 79.71 +1.72 +2.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.71 +1.72 +2.21%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.20 +1.55 +1.97%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.28 +0.07 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 226 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 51.42 +0.65 +1.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 74.17 +0.65 +0.88%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 72.42 +0.65 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 62.27 +0.65 +1.05%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 58.52 +0.65 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 58.52 +0.65 +1.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 61.27 +0.65 +1.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 61.02 +0.65 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 58.77 +0.65 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.17 -0.66 -0.88%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 68.72 +1.47 +2.19%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 62.47 +1.47 +2.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 76.73 -2.41 -3.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 67.02 +1.47 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 68.72 +1.47 +2.19%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 62.25 +0.75 +1.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.83 -0.87 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 22 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

EU to Bet Big on Carbon Removals to Meet Net-Zero Goal

Oil Demand Balance More Bullish Than 2023

Oil Demand Balance More Bullish Than 2023

Standard Chartered predicts a much…

Permian M&A Action Continues

Permian M&A Action Continues

APA Corp.--the parent company of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

EU to Bet Big on Carbon Removals to Meet Net-Zero Goal

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 12, 2024, 6:30 AM CST

The European Union must raise significantly emissions capture and removals to meet its target to become a carbon-neutral bloc by 2050, the European Commission said in a draft document seen by Bloomberg News.

According to the Commission’s estimates, the EU will need to capture 450 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually, per the document expected to be unveiled on February 6.  

That level of emission removals would be nearly ten times the current global capacity of carbon capture and storage (CCS), which was 50 million tons in 2022, per data from BloombergNEF cited by Bloomberg.

In the draft carbon removal plan, the European Commission says that “Reaching economy-wide climate neutrality by 2050 will require carbon removals to counter-balance residual emissions from hard-to-abate sectors within the EU at the latest by 2050 and to achieve negative emissions thereafter.”

The Commission is expected to call on EU member states to accelerate the timelines for carbon capture sites, and plan and put in place transport infrastructure for the captured CO2.

“Theoretical geological storage possibilities have been mapped in many member states, but these sites now need to be turned into bankable CO2 storage capacities,” the EC says in the draft seen by Bloomberg.

At the end of last year, the European Parliament said “To reach the EU’s climate goals, emission reduction efforts will need to be complemented by measures to remove carbon from the atmosphere.”

The Parliament also adopted in November its position on a new EU certification framework for technological and natural carbon removals to help achieve EU climate neutrality by 2050. With 448 votes to 65 and 114 abstentions, MEPs agreed to set up a system to improve the EU’s capacity to quantify, monitor, and verify carbon removals. It should help to increase their use, build trust with stakeholders and industry, and counter greenwashing, the European Parliament said.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China’s Oil Imports Hit an Annual Record in 2023

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures
Big Cold Weather Pattern Change Forecasted For Eastern US

"Big Cold Weather Pattern Change" Forecasted For Eastern US
U.S. Product Inventory Builds Overshadow Large Crude Draw

U.S. Product Inventory Builds Overshadow Large Crude Draw

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged, Forecast Series Of Cuts In 2024

 Alt text

BRICS in the Land of Energy Transition

 Alt text

Oil Prices Poised to Bounce Back in 2024
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com