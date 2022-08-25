EU Urges Major Economies To Strengthen Climate Pledges

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 93.24 -1.65 -1.74%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 100.1 -1.09 -1.08%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 100.1 -1.44 -1.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.373 +0.043 +0.46%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.817 +0.017 +0.60%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32%
Chart Bonny Light 25 days 101.8 -5.72 -5.32%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.1 +2.12 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 92.39 +0.75 +0.82%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.817 +0.017 +0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 25 days 99.25 -1.68 -1.66%
Graph down Murban 25 days 101.4 -2.14 -2.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 25 days 98.11 +0.79 +0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 269 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 25 days 98.38 -7.33 -6.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 25 days 101.8 -5.72 -5.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 25 days 101.8 -5.72 -5.32%
Chart Girassol 25 days 101.7 -5.94 -5.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.1 +2.12 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 74.96 +1.24 +1.68%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 80.79 +1.15 +1.44%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 97.04 +1.15 +1.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 95.29 +1.15 +1.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 93.19 +1.15 +1.25%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 90.34 +1.15 +1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 90.34 +1.15 +1.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 92.44 +1.15 +1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 95.99 +1.15 +1.21%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 90.64 +1.15 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 91.50 +1.25 +1.39%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 85.25 +1.25 +1.49%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 14 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 91.50 +1.25 +1.39%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 101.4 +3.04 +3.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 9 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 25 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 2 hours It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 12 hours Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

EU Urges Major Economies To Strengthen Climate Pledges

Russia Considers Deeper Oil Discounts To Counter U.S. Price Cap Push

Russia Considers Deeper Oil Discounts To Counter U.S. Price Cap Push

Russia is looking to slash…

Middle East Producers Expect To Bank Additional $1.3 Trillion From Oil Exports

Middle East Producers Expect To Bank Additional $1.3 Trillion From Oil Exports

The major oil exporting countries…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Urges Major Economies To Strengthen Climate Pledges

By Michael Kern - Aug 25, 2022, 2:30 PM CDT

The European Union considers that current climate actions from the world’s largest polluters are insufficient and will call on countries to strengthen their emission-reduction commitments ahead of this year’s climate summit in November, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a draft document it had seen. 

All members of the EU combined represent the third-largest polluter in the world after China and the United States. The EU has a target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% below 1990 levels by 2030, and become climate neutral by 2050.  

Ahead of the COP27 climate summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, this November, the EU says in the draft document that “global climate action remains insufficient.” 

Many developed countries have pledged to become net-zero economies by 2050, but big Asian polluters China and India, for example, have their net-zero targets set for 2060 and 2070, respectively. 

“[The EU] calls upon all Parties to come forward with ambitious targets and policies and urges in particular major economies that have not yet done so to revisit or strengthen the targets,” the EU says in the document seen by Reuters. 

While nearly 200 countries are expected to discuss climate change and climate action this November, the talks will coincide with the beginning of the heating season in the northern hemisphere amid a severe energy crisis and low natural gas availability in Europe and Asia, which has already forced utilities and industries to turn to oil-fired and coal-fired power generation to keep the lights on. 

At the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow last year, the world as a whole failed to agree on a commitment to phase out coal, and the final statement watered down the pledges to “phasing down” coal. During the summit, the world’s least developed countries said their concerns were not being heard by developed economies and called for support for poor countries. The Least Developed Countries Group at UN Climate Change negotiations said the group of countries that “are the most impacted by the climate crisis despite contributing the least to it – is anxious to see real progress that will see emissions halved by 2030 and climate finance scaled up to support climate action in developing countries.” 

In its draft document, the EU now says it backs talks on “arrangements for funding” but stopped short of supporting a fund, according to Reuters.  

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

TotalEnergies Denies Accusations That It Supplied Fuel To Russian Army

Next Post

OPEC President Backs Potential Oil Output Cuts

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31
Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months

Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months
China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery

China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery
Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs

Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom

 Alt text

OPEC+ To Boost Production Target By 100,000 Bpd In September
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com