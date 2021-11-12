EU Softens Towards Natural Gas In Energy Transition

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 45 mins 80.79 -0.80 -0.98%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.04 -0.83 -1.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 45 mins 4.791 -0.358 -6.95%
Graph down Heating Oil 45 mins 2.404 -0.043 -1.77%
Graph down Gasoline 45 mins 2.311 -0.006 -0.28%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.82 -2.40 -2.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.82 -2.40 -2.85%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.02 -1.76 -2.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.93 -1.76 -2.10%
Chart Mars US 20 mins 77.79 -0.80 -1.02%
Chart Gasoline 45 mins 2.311 -0.006 -0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.45 -2.18 -2.61%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.70 -2.17 -2.53%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.00 -0.13 -0.17%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 83.11 +0.52 +0.63%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.35 -1.45 -1.71%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 82.02 -1.76 -2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.02 -1.76 -2.10%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.76 -1.55 -1.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.93 -1.76 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 60.68 -3.14 -4.92%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 61.09 +0.25 +0.41%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 80.59 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 81.99 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 77.09 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 73.69 +0.25 +0.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 73.69 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 76.59 +0.25 +0.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 78.34 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 73.59 +0.25 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.82 -2.40 -2.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.00 +0.25 +0.32%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.75 +0.25 +0.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 83.77 -2.63 -3.04%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.54 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 79.49 +0.25 +0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.49 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.00 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.75 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.83 +0.25 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 6 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 6 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken
  • 3 days Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 1 day China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 4 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 3 hours "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine
  • 2 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 3 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 4 days ETHEREUM Cryptocurrency - ETCG Stock based on Ethereum
  • 16 hours Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Russia: Belarus Didn’t Coordinate With Moscow Threat To Halt Gas To Europe

Oil Prices Under Pressure From A Strong Dollar

Oil Prices Under Pressure From A Strong Dollar

Crude prices were trading lower…

Iran Could Produce Billions Of Barrels From 4 Little-Known Oilfields

Iran Could Produce Billions Of Barrels From 4 Little-Known Oilfields

Iran is fast-tracking the development…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Softens Towards Natural Gas In Energy Transition

By Irina Slav - Nov 12, 2021, 9:30 AM CST

The European Union will likely include natural gas in its energy transition plans as some member states that are heavily reliant on coal at the moment would need an “intermediary stage”, the head of the EU green deal team Frans Timmermans said, as quoted by Bloomberg.

“We will have to also invest in natural gas infrastructure,” Timmermans said at the COP26 climate summit in Scotland. “As long as we do it with an eye of only doing this for a period, then I think this is a justified investment.”

Some EU member states such as Poland and Bulgaria rely heavily on coal for their energy generation, and they also have sizeable mining industries that will need to be taken care of along the way to net zero. In this context, and based on Timmermans’ comments, natural gas will indeed acquire the role of a bridge fuel between the fossil fuel era and the renewable era.

Recently, the bridge-fuel status of gas has been called into question by environmentalists and EU officials who believe that the shift away from all fossil fuels must be done as quickly as possible. As the gas crunch in Europe proved this will be quite a challenge, it seems that clearer heads have prevailed.

However, the EU is making an effort to highlight the fact that gas is only being accepted as a temporary member of the green energy club—not a permanent one.

“Where, and as long as, clean energy cannot yet be deployed on the scale needed, fossil gas may still play a role in the transition from coal to zero emission electricity,” Timmermans said in March this year. “But I want to be crystal clear with you—fossil fuels have no viable future. That also goes for fossil gas, in the longer run.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

California Gasoline Prices Reach Highest In History

Next Post

In Rare Move, Venezuelan Judge Grants Hearing To Jailed Citgo Executives

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Michael Scott on November 12 2021 said:
    test

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty
U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip
Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw
The World’s Cheapest Electric Vehicle Is Coming To America

The World’s Cheapest Electric Vehicle Is Coming To America
WTI Prices Jump As Cushing Crude Draw Worries Oil Market

WTI Prices Jump As Cushing Crude Draw Worries Oil Market


Most Commented

Alt text

Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing

 Alt text

Biden: OPEC And Russia Must Pump More Oil To Help America's Working Class

 Alt text

Biden Administration Begs OPEC For More Oil

 Alt text

A Global Oil Shortage Is Inevitable
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com