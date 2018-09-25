EU Sets Up Vehicle For Iran Oil Trade To Avoid Sanctions

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 72.03 -0.05 -0.07%
Brent Crude 11 mins 81.12 +0.59 +0.73%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.042 +0.013 +0.43%
Mars US 19 hours 75.08 +1.90 +2.60%
Opec Basket 1 day 78.81 +1.73 +2.24%
Urals 1 day 76.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 1 day 79.48 +2.43 +3.15%
Louisiana Light 1 day 79.48 +2.43 +3.15%
Bonny Light 1 day 81.30 +1.82 +2.29%
Mexican Basket 1 day 71.35 +1.82 +2.62%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.042 +0.013 +0.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 78.19 +1.19 +1.55%
Murban 1 day 80.84 +1.20 +1.51%
Iran Heavy 1 day 75.16 +1.78 +2.43%
Basra Light 1 day 79.97 +2.33 +3.00%
Saharan Blend 1 day 80.20 +1.82 +2.32%
Bonny Light 1 day 81.30 +1.82 +2.29%
Bonny Light 1 day 81.30 +1.82 +2.29%
Girassol 1 day 80.77 +1.89 +2.40%
Opec Basket 1 day 78.81 +1.73 +2.24%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.68 +0.69 +1.77%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 31.08 +1.30 +4.37%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 62.08 +1.30 +2.14%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 72.23 +1.30 +1.83%
Sweet Crude 1 day 47.08 -1.70 -3.49%
Peace Sour 1 day 44.08 -3.70 -7.74%
Peace Sour 1 day 44.08 -3.70 -7.74%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 61.08 +1.30 +2.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 55.08 -1.45 -2.57%
Central Alberta 1 day 45.08 -4.70 -9.44%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 79.48 +2.43 +3.15%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Giddings 1 day 62.50 +1.50 +2.46%
ANS West Coast 4 days 78.28 +0.12 +0.15%
West Texas Sour 1 day 66.03 +1.30 +2.01%
Eagle Ford 1 day 69.98 +1.30 +1.89%
Eagle Ford 1 day 69.98 +1.30 +1.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.53 +1.30 +1.93%
Kansas Common 1 day 62.25 +1.25 +2.05%
Buena Vista 1 day 79.59 +1.30 +1.66%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes THE GREAT OIL PRICE PREDICTION CHALLENGE OF 2018
  • 8 minutes So oil touched $80! (WTI break $71 twice). What does the future hold?
  • 14 minutes China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom
  • 14 mins The Warning Lights: Full-Blown Trade War Would Cost Jobs, Growth And Stability
  • 1 hour Tesla’s Powerpack Battery in Australia Made up to $17 Million
  • 6 mins Realism Replaces Unlikely Bromance: Macron and Trump Aren't As Chummy As They Used To Be
  • 6 hours Will Robots Bring The Demise Of European Artistry?
  • 5 hours Global Hunger Continues to Grow Driven By Climate Change
  • 1 hour Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely
  • 23 hours Nothing new in Middle East? Iran Puts On 'Show Of Strength' Military Exercise In Gulf
  • 2 hours The moves toward 'zero-manning' in oil & gas
  • 18 hours Downloadable 3D Printed Gun Designs, Yay or Nay?
  • 6 hours Threat: Iran warns U.S, Israel to expect a 'devastating' revenge
  • 22 hours Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 20 hours 100% Renewables will Fuel the Growth of Poverty and Homelessness
  • 18 hours Why Are the Maldives Still above Sea Level?

Breaking News:

EU Sets Up Vehicle For Iran Oil Trade To Avoid Sanctions

Is This A Turning Point For Electricity Sales?

Is This A Turning Point For Electricity Sales?

After nine years of economic…

Here’s What’s Next For Russian LNG

Here’s What’s Next For Russian LNG

Russia’s risk-averse energy sector is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Sets Up Vehicle For Iran Oil Trade To Avoid Sanctions

By Irina Slav - Sep 25, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT Iran EU

The European Union said it has set up a special-purpose vehicle that will handle transactions involving Iranian oil and European goods, AFP reports, citing a statement made by the EU’s head of foreign policy Federica Mogherini at the UN.

"In practical terms,” Mogherini said, “this will mean that EU member states will set up a legal entity to facilitate legitimate financial transactions with Iran and this will allow European companies to continue to trade with Iran in accordance with European Union law and could be open to other partners in the world."

Reuters quoted European diplomats as saying the scheme was similar to the barter system used by the Soviet Union during the Cold War, which eliminated the use of any money. Some of these diplomats, however, seemed concerned that this attempt to keep Iranian oil flowing into Europe is doomed. Washington, they said, could simply expand the scope of the sanctions to include barter transactions. Reuters did not elaborate on how exactly this would be done legally.

“The key is to keep all possibilities open so that we can signal to the Iranians that the door isn’t closing,” one French diplomat said.

The European signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, more commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, have demonstrated exemplary verbal efforts to keep the deal in place, with the European Commission enacting a provision that effectively bans European companies from complying with U.S. sanctions. However, these same companies, including Total and Volkswagen, have essentially ignored the provision and have abandoned Iran for fear of repercussions from Washington.

Iran, at the same time, has insisted that the EU offers real support for the deal and for its economy in these times of trouble, threatening to resume its nuclear program if nothing is done. According to the diplomats who spoke to Reuters, so far the EU has failed to provide this kind of support.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Guyana Suspends Oil Auctions To Set Up Oil Ministry

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh G Salameh on September 25 2018 said:
    The EU is signalling to President Trump that they will not comply with US sanctions on Iran and will continue to buy Iranian crude. Furthermore, they are prepared to defend European companies dealing with Iran against US sanctions.

    The EU has a lot of economic muscle being the largest trade bloc in the world accounting for 22% of the global economy compared with 18% for the US. If the US takes action against the EU for dealing with Iran, the EU will retaliate against the US.

    The EU has no alternative but to support continued trade with Iran because if Iran is not satisfied with EU support, it will definitely abandon the nuclear deal altogether. In such a situation, the alternative could be a further escalation of tension between the US and Iran possibly leading to a war engulfing the whole Gulf region.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

 Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

 BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

 Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Most Commented

Alt text

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

 Alt text

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

 Alt text

Can Oil Demand Really Peak Within 5 Years?

 Alt text

Can Millennials Save Tesla?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com