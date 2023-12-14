EU Reaches Provisional Deal on Electricity Market Reform

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.32 +2.85 +4.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.22 +2.96 +3.99%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.81 +2.93 +3.97%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.352 +0.017 +0.73%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.117 +0.092 +4.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.89 +0.72 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.89 +0.72 +1.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.20 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.91 -3.15 -4.09%
Chart Mars US 41 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.117 +0.092 +4.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 71.21 -4.53 -5.98%
Graph down Murban 2 days 72.18 -4.27 -5.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 73.90 +0.71 +0.97%
Graph down Basra Light 745 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.10 +0.35 +0.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.20 +0.75 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.20 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.97 +0.59 +0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.91 -3.15 -4.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 198 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 50.72 +0.86 +1.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 71.62 +0.86 +1.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 69.87 +0.86 +1.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 60.72 +0.86 +1.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 53.22 +0.86 +1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 53.22 +0.86 +1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 58.72 +0.86 +1.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 61.97 +0.86 +1.41%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 53.47 +0.86 +1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.89 +0.72 +1.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.95 +0.86 +1.32%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 59.70 +0.86 +1.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 14 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.55 +0.86 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 65.95 +0.86 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.95 +0.86 +1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.75 +0.75 +1.15%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 74.27 -2.71 -3.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 11 hours e-cars not selling
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Oil Gains 4% on Interest Rates, 2024 Forecasts

Oil Rig Count Sees Small Loss As WTI Recovers To $70

Oil Rig Count Sees Small Loss As WTI Recovers To $70

The total number of active…

Is China Undermining Putin's Plan for Higher Oil Prices?

Is China Undermining Putin's Plan for Higher Oil Prices?

Putin's quick trip to the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Reaches Provisional Deal on Electricity Market Reform

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 14, 2023, 10:30 AM CST

The European Union and the European Parliament reached on Thursday a provisional deal to reform the EU’s electricity market design to make power prices less dependent on volatile fossil fuel prices.

The EU is seeking to reform the way its electricity market works to avoid a repeat of last year’s energy crisis which hit households and industries with soaring power prices.

The reform is also aimed at shielding consumers from price spikes, accelerating the deployment of renewable energies, and improving consumer protection.

The deal now needs to be endorsed and formally adopted by both the EU Council and the European Parliament to come into effect.

The agreement would pave the way for EU member states to support nuclear power-generating facilities via two-way contracts for difference (CfDs).

The deal would also allow coal-fired plants to receive subsidies to provide backup electricity during energy crises.   

“This deal is great news, as it will help us reduce even more the EU’s dependence on Russian gas and boost fossil-free energy to cut greenhouse gas emissions,” said Teresa Ribera, Spain’s Minister for the Ecological Transition, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency.

“Thanks to this agreement, we will be able to stabilise long-term markets, speed up the deployment of renewable and fossil-free energy sources, offer more affordable electricity to the EU’s citizens and enhance industrial competitiveness,” Ribera added.

The European Commission in March presented a proposal to revise the rules for electricity market design and for improving the EU protection against market manipulation in the wholesale energy market. 

The Commission says that the market reform is aimed at making the EU energy market more resilient and making the energy bills of European consumers and companies more independent from the short-term market price of electricity. The EU’s new electricity market design would accelerate a surge in renewables and the phase-out of gas, make consumer bills less dependent on volatile fossil fuel prices, better protect consumers from future price spikes and potential market manipulation, and make the EU’s industry clean and more competitive, the Commission says

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Plunging Solar Module Production Costs Give China Huge Advantage

Next Post

Maersk Gives Fuel Carriers Ability to Bypass Red Sea to Avoid Attacks

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High
Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com