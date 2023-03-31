EU Price Cap On Russian Crude Oil To Stay At $60 A Barrel

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.27 +0.90 +1.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 79.69 +0.42 +0.53%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.95 -0.68 -0.85%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.188 +0.084 +3.99%
Graph up Gasoline 18 mins 2.685 +0.024 +0.88%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.02 +0.27 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.02 +0.27 +0.36%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.60 +0.47 +0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.63 -0.09 -0.12%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 72.17 +0.95 +1.33%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.685 +0.024 +0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 77.01 -0.37 -0.48%
Graph down Murban 1 day 78.71 -0.29 -0.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 75.54 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Basra Light 486 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 77.97 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 78.60 +0.47 +0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.60 +0.47 +0.60%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.94 +0.11 +0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.63 -0.09 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.06 +1.63 +2.79%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 53.12 +1.40 +2.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 76.52 +1.40 +1.86%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 74.77 +1.40 +1.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 71.92 +1.40 +1.99%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 68.62 +1.40 +2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 68.62 +1.40 +2.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 69.92 +1.40 +2.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 78.87 +1.40 +1.81%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 68.22 +1.40 +2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.02 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 63.25 -0.25 -0.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 76.21 +3.34 +4.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 65.50 -0.23 -0.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 69.45 -0.23 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.45 -0.23 -0.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Kansas Common 30 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.36 +3.94 +5.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 2 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 9 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 3 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

OPEC Oil Production Drops In March

How Herd Mentality Sparked Chaos In Oil Markets

How Herd Mentality Sparked Chaos In Oil Markets

The U.S. banking crisis has…

Warning: A Fed Pivot Is Not As Bullish As You Think

Warning: A Fed Pivot Is Not As Bullish As You Think

Stock investors wishing for the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Price Cap On Russian Crude Oil To Stay At $60 A Barrel

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 31, 2023, 7:01 AM CDT

The price cap on Russian crude oil is working and will remain at $60 per barrel for now, the European Commission told the EU member states this week, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

The EU banned from December 5 maritime transportation services from shipping Russia’s crude oil to third countries if the oil is bought above the price cap of $60 per barrel, and imposed an embargo on seaborne imports of Russian oil into the EU. 

The EU believes that the price cap is working in its dual purpose to reduce oil revenues for Putin and at the same time keep global markets sufficiently supplied, the Commission told the EU’s 27 member states this week, basing its analysis on the latest reports and estimates from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Russian oil revenues “are already dwindling,” the IEA said in its Oil Market Report for March. In February, Russia’s estimated oil export revenues fell to $11.6 billion. This was down by $2.7 billion from January when volumes were significantly higher, and nearly half pre-war levels.

“Russian fiscal receipts from oil sales were up 22% from January after export taxation rules were adjusted, but at $6.9 bn, just 45% of the level from a year earlier, according to the Russian finance ministry,” the IEA said.

Earlier this month, U.S. Energy Envoy Amos Hochstein said that the price cap on Russia’s crude oil and oil products was working well.  

“I think the beauty of the process is that it is working and that Russian oil and Russian products are being traded below the price cap,” Hochstein said on the sidelines of the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, as carried by Reuters.

Recent estimates have also shown that Russia continues to rely on Western insurance for more than half of the oil cargoes it sells, which could give leverage to the West if it decides to toughen the sanctions against Moscow. 

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Bloomberg’s report, there will not be a change in the price cap for the time being, despite a push from some EU member states, such as Estonia and Poland, for lowering the price cap.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

More Kurdistan Oil Production Is Shut In As Exports Remain Halted

Next Post

OPEC Oil Production Drops In March

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble
Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
It Will Take Years To Replenish Strategic Petroleum Reserve: Granholm

It Will Take Years To Replenish Strategic Petroleum Reserve: Granholm

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Understanding Peak Oil: What It Is And Why It Matters

 Alt text

Is Chinese Demand Growth Now The Only Bullish Driver For Crude?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com