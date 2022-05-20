EU Gives OK To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 4 hours 113.2 +1.02 +0.91%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 112.6 +0.51 +0.46%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 8.083 -0.225 -2.71%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 hour 3.739 -0.053 -1.40%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 3.837 +0.005 +0.14%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 113.8 +2.64 +2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 113.8 +2.64 +2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.1 +0.52 +0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 112.0 -2.90 -2.52%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 108.0 +0.42 +0.39%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 3.837 +0.005 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 105.3 -4.13 -3.78%
Graph down Murban 2 days 108.0 -4.12 -3.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 106.1 +0.04 +0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 172 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 113.3 +0.15 +0.13%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 114.1 +0.52 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.1 +0.52 +0.46%
Chart Girassol 2 days 110.6 +0.20 +0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 112.0 -2.90 -2.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 91.49 +2.18 +2.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 95.79 +2.85 +3.07%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 112.0 +2.85 +2.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 110.3 +2.85 +2.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 108.2 +2.85 +2.71%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 105.3 +2.85 +2.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 105.3 +2.85 +2.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 107.4 +2.85 +2.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 111.0 +2.85 +2.64%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 105.6 +2.85 +2.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 113.8 +2.64 +2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 103.5 +1.00 +0.98%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 113.7 -4.05 -3.44%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 107.2 +1.02 +0.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 111.1 +1.02 +0.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 111.1 +1.02 +0.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 102.5 +2.75 +2.76%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 112.6 -5.11 -4.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 5 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 1 hour What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences
  • 17 hours Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65
  • 3 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.

Breaking News:

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches

Political Crisis Could Thwart Georgia’s Bid For EU Membership

Political Crisis Could Thwart Georgia’s Bid For EU Membership

Political backsliding and “deteriorating relations”…

Truckers Are Facing An Existential Crisis As Fuel Prices Soar

Truckers Are Facing An Existential Crisis As Fuel Prices Soar

Owner-operators in the transportation industry…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Gives OK To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles

By Julianne Geiger - May 20, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT

The EU has put an end to the lingering ambiguity surrounding how EU members can pay for Russian gas without violating sanctions.

Russia has demanded that countries pay for its gas in rubles, although European governments have struggled to find a way to oblige Russia while not running afoul of sanctions. Further complicating matters—until now—was the EU’s lack of clarification on whether such an arrangement would violate the current sanctions.

On Friday, Germany and Italy both told companies that they could open up rubles accounts in order to purchase Russian gas, in line with President Vladimir Putin’s request.

Russia’s request has companies opening up two accounts at Gazprombank; one in euros or U.S. dollars and another in rubles. Buyers would deposit the payment into one account in U.S. dollars or euros, and then it is automatically converted to rubles without the involvement of the Bank of Russia.

As of last week, 20 companies in the EU had opened accounts at Gazprombank, while another 14 had asked for the necessary paperwork to open up accounts. Germany’s VNG had already opened up an account with Gazprombank.

With the EU now clarifying that such an arrangement would not violate sanctions, additional companies are expected to file paperwork to open up ruble accounts.

But so far, Bulgaria, Finland, and Poland have refused to pay with ruble accounts. Russia has already cut off supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, and Russia said it would cut off gas supplies to Finland on Saturday.

According to Reuters, the EU has so far given out contradictory information, one version in writing on how to buy gas from Russia without violating sanctions, and a contrary version in a closed-door meeting that cautioned EU members not to open ruble accounts with Gazprombank.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Heat Wave Tests the Limits Of Texas Power Grid

Next Post

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd
The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter
U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 

U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

 Alt text

Is Global Oil Production Growing Fast Enough?

 Alt text

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com