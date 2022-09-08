EU Debates Proposed $3 Billion Spain-France Gas Pipeline

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.72 +0.78 +0.95%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 88.49 +0.49 +0.56%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.76 +1.19 +1.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 7.961 +0.119 +1.52%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.323 +0.016 +0.68%
Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 89.59 -4.69 -4.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 89.59 -4.69 -4.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.29 -3.50 -3.69%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 99.84 +0.62 +0.62%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 85.68 +0.41 +0.48%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.323 +0.016 +0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 91.50 -2.19 -2.34%
Graph down Murban 2 days 93.84 -2.47 -2.56%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 89.19 -3.18 -3.44%
Graph down Basra Light 283 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 88.39 -3.93 -4.26%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.29 -3.50 -3.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.29 -3.50 -3.69%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.90 -3.62 -3.83%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 99.84 +0.62 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 61.33 -4.76 -7.20%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 60.69 -4.94 -7.53%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 84.09 -4.94 -5.55%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 82.34 -4.94 -5.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 79.49 -4.94 -5.85%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 76.19 -4.94 -6.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 76.19 -4.94 -6.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 77.49 -4.94 -5.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 86.44 -4.94 -5.41%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 75.79 -4.94 -6.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 89.59 -4.69 -4.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 77.00 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 98.51 +0.36 +0.37%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 83.51 -6.02 -6.72%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 83.36 -2.67 -3.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 83.36 -2.67 -3.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 17 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 95.08 -5.27 -5.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 55 mins Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 7 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 33 mins Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 20 hours FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 8 hours Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Cheap Russian Oil Softens Inflation Blow For India

Can Canada Boost Oil Production While Reducing Its Emissions?

Can Canada Boost Oil Production While Reducing Its Emissions?

Canada is determined to boost…

Russia To Help Iran In Developing Crucial Gas Reserves

Russia To Help Iran In Developing Crucial Gas Reserves

Optimizing gas production from its…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Debates Proposed $3 Billion Spain-France Gas Pipeline

By Michael Kern - Sep 08, 2022, 2:30 PM CDT

A proposed new natural gas pipeline connecting Spain and France may not make economic sense, Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, said on Thursday. 

“It is unclear if such a project would make sense economically,” Breton said by Reuters in the German capital Berlin. 

According to French President Emmanuel Macron, a new pipeline would not be necessary because the current two pipelines are not used to their full capacity.

In August, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the idea of a gas pipeline to connect Portugal, Spain, and central Europe via France and said he supported the new connection. 

Spain does not depend on gas from Russia, but it has six LNG import terminals and lies on the route of pipelines from North Africa to Europe. Spain, however, is not well connected via pipelines to other European countries, limiting European access to LNG imports. 

New LNG terminals in northern and eastern Europe would be a better option to alleviate the European gas crisis than a new natural gas pipeline from Spain to France, the French energy transition ministry said in the middle of August. A new gas pipeline between Spain and France would take years to operational and cost at least $3 billion (3 billion euro), the French ministry said in a statement by Reuters

The European gas crisis has significantly worsened over the past week after Russia said natural gas supply via the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany would remain shut until the Western sanctions that impede gas turbine repairs are lifted. Vladimir Putin also upped the ante in the energy war, saying on Wednesday that Russia would stop supplying all energy products to Europe if the EU and its Western allies imposed price caps on Russian oil and natural gas.  

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Hungary Aims To Cut Gas Use By 25% As Energy Crisis Persists

Next Post

Finland Forced To Fire Up Reserve Power Plants To Avoid Blackouts

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom

 Alt text

Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com