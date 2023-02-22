EU Carbon Price Surges Past $100

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 13 hours 76.16 -0.18 -0.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 hours 83.05 -1.02 -1.21%
Graph down Murban Crude 9 hours 83.18 -0.60 -0.72%
Graph down Natural Gas 9 hours 2.066 -0.007 -0.34%
Graph up Gasoline 9 hours 2.421 +0.006 +0.24%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 81.95 -0.17 -0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 81.95 -0.17 -0.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.25 -0.47 -0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.02 +0.29 +0.35%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 74.46 -0.68 -0.90%
Chart Gasoline 9 hours 2.421 +0.006 +0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.21 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.84 +0.41 +0.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.09 +1.19 +1.53%
Graph down Basra Light 449 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.36 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 83.25 -0.47 -0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.25 -0.47 -0.56%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.15 -0.63 -0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.02 +0.29 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.28 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 55.30 -2.19 -3.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 day 78.70 -2.19 -2.71%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 day 76.95 -2.19 -2.77%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 74.10 -2.19 -2.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 70.80 -2.19 -3.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 70.80 -2.19 -3.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 72.10 -2.19 -2.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 81.05 -2.19 -2.63%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 70.40 -2.19 -3.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 81.95 -0.17 -0.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 72.75 -2.25 -3.00%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 66.50 -2.25 -3.27%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 82.07 -0.26 -0.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 68.87 -2.15 -3.03%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 72.82 -2.15 -2.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 72.82 -2.15 -2.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 72.75 -2.25 -3.00%
Chart Kansas Common 27 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 84.15 -0.35 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 13 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"
  • 13 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0

Breaking News:

Wagner Group Accuses Russian Defense Ministry Of High Treason

Drop In Gas Prices Weighs On Outlook For Canadian Drillers

Drop In Gas Prices Weighs On Outlook For Canadian Drillers

Earnings in Canada’s energy industry…

Iran And Russia Strengthen Military Ties With New Weapons Deals

Iran And Russia Strengthen Military Ties With New Weapons Deals

Iran is planning on buying…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Carbon Price Surges Past $100

By Irina Slav - Feb 22, 2023, 1:01 AM CST

The price of carbon dioxide on the European Union emissions market hit a record high of 98.30 euros per ton, or $104, as Europe braces for a cold spell and a forecast for low wind power output.

“Temperatures in Northern Europe are actually now forecasted to go below seasonal averages next week, which might instigate utilities to increase their hedging activities,” one carbon emissions trader told Reuters.

Earlier this year, Reuters reported that analysts expected carbon prices in the EU to trend higher this year and the next two as European countries began to recover from the energy crisis and the price of energy declined.

Since the start of 2023, the price of carbon in the EU has already gained 20 percent and, depending on the weather, could swell further. Analysts see the average price for this year at 81.40 euros per ton, moving up to 94.14 euros per ton in 2024.

After this week’s peak, however, some analysts are forecasting carbon dioxide could top 100 euros, or $106, later this year. According to the Financial Times, this already happened, yesterday, with one EU carbon allowance hitting 101 euros.

Many energy transition proponents in Brussels have hoped to see such prices as soon as possible as the higher cost of emissions is seen as critical for motivating more efforts—and investments—in decarbonization.

“The fundamental point about this market is the EU has cleared the way for higher prices as that is what is ultimately needed to meet their aims of cutting emissions,” the head of climate research at Pierre Andurand’s hedge fund told the FT.

The EU plans to gradually phase out emission permits by 2039, which lends a significant upward potential to future prices. Last year, carbon prices also got a solid push by the increase of coal-powered generation amid the gas shortage, which led to greater demand for carbon permits.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EU Gas Demand Fell More Than Target

Next Post

Wagner Group Accuses Russian Defense Ministry Of High Treason

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com