Texas power grid operator "ERCOT" officials lift emergency conditions today. They said, "we have left the last stage of emergency operations - so we're completely back to normal operations as of now."

As of writing this note, PowerOutage.US showed 197k customers in Texas are without power as ERCOT has brought on significant amounts of a generation back online in the last 24 hours to stabilize the grid.

In more welcoming news, warmer weather trends are expected to begin this weekend and continue into next week for Southwest, Southeast, parts of the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and parts of the Northeast following one coldest and stormiest periods in years.

Forecast temperatures show the Arctic air will leave much of the country later this weekend into next week. A relief for over 100 million Americans who have been battered with freezing temperatures and winter storms.

Temperature anomalies for much of the US will return to normal through early March, with the occasional cold spurts, but nothing like what we just observed.

Meteorologists at BAMWX expect warmer weather through Mar. 8 and winter activity to stay on a more northerly track.

"We are anticipating more of a La Nina-like atmospheric pattern to take hold late February into early March. Essentially what this means is more "clashing of airmasses" pattern with a better thermal gradient (ridge of high pressure) East. What this likely results in is a more northerly track with wintry weather across the Upper-Midwest and Great Lakes, while increasing the threat for rainfall and even strong storm opportunities to open Meteorological spring from the Deep South, Ohio Valley and points east," said BAMWX's Kirk Heinz.

So is there light at the end of the tunnel and the end to all this winter weather madness? Maybe so, or at least for the next week.

By Zerohedge.com

