Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 62.14 -1.36 -2.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 65.18 -1.27 -1.91%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 3.851 +0.021 +0.55%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 days 1.908 -0.061 -3.09%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.024 -0.058 -2.78%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 64.39 -2.91 -4.32%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 64.39 -2.91 -4.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.71 +0.17 +0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 66.08 -3.32 -4.78%
Chart Mars US 2 days 59.64 -1.61 -2.63%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.024 -0.058 -2.78%

Graph up Marine 2 days 65.32 +0.13 +0.20%
Graph up Murban 2 days 66.05 +0.25 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 61.04 +0.28 +0.46%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 66.23 -0.95 -1.41%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 65.16 +0.45 +0.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 64.71 +0.17 +0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.71 +0.17 +0.26%
Chart Girassol 2 days 64.48 +0.05 +0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 66.08 -3.32 -4.78%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.17 -1.22 -2.42%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.50 -1.21 -2.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.50 -1.71 -2.66%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.90 -1.71 -2.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 59.35 -1.71 -2.80%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 56.50 -1.71 -2.94%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 56.50 -1.71 -2.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.15 -1.71 -2.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.05 -1.71 -2.68%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 57.50 -1.71 -2.89%

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 64.39 -2.91 -4.32%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.50 -1.50 -2.50%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 52.25 -1.50 -2.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 67.53 -1.42 -2.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 56.27 -1.37 -2.38%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 60.22 -1.37 -2.22%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 60.22 -1.37 -2.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.50 -1.50 -2.50%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 54.00 -1.75 -3.14%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 70.35 -1.83 -2.54%

EPA Expected So Send Biofuel Quota Draft To White House

Is This South America’s Last Great Oil Boom?

Is This South America’s Last Great Oil Boom?

Some of the world’s biggest…

Islamic State Attacks Iraqi Oil Field

Islamic State Attacks Iraqi Oil Field

An attack with an explosive…

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

EPA Expected So Send Biofuel Quota Draft To White House

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 22, 2021, 3:30 AM CDT

The White House is expecting draft biofuel-blending quotas from the Environmental Protection Agency imminently, according to Bloomberg.

The EPA’s draft blending requirements is the precursor for the agency’s official proposal for exactly how much renewable fuel refiners must mix into gasoline and diesel for 2022.

The final proposal from the EPA is expected within weeks.

Bloomberg sources said that some lawmakers have been told to brace for relatively unchanged requirements—or even a reduction in the amount of renewable fuel that must be blended, much to the ire of the corn lobby.

The EPA was unable to come up with a decision last year during the pandemic by the November deadline, which would have set the Renewable Fuel Standards for 2021. 

The battle between oil refiners and the corn lobby is an old one, creating a political divide that makes its appearance in every U.S. election.

And now, there is a new monkey wrench in the works. Fearing that rising agricultural commodity prices could raise the costs for bread and donut makes, the American Bakers Association (ABA) lobbied the Biden Administration in July to stop the rising mandates for biofuel blending.  The ABA met with the EPA during the last week of July to discuss the matter.

Unlike last year, it is not the pandemic that has slowed the biofuel decision-making. Rather, it is competing interests—including farmers and refiners, as well as the ABA—which are lobbying the new administration hard.

And perhaps both sides are lobbying extra hard this year, as the slump in fuel demand continues to squeeze refiners. On the other hand, the Biden Administration cannot afford to alienate the farmers, either, who have relied on the blending requirements as another outlet for corn.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Production Slumps By 40% At India’s Biggest Oil, Gas Deposit

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

