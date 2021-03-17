EIA: OPEC+ Cuts To Lift Oil Prices Through April

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins SellBuy 64.19 -0.41 -0.63%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 67.55 -0.45 -0.66%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 2.510 -0.018 -0.71%
Graph down Mars US 3 hours 64.85 -0.25 -0.38%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 66.89 -1.29 -1.89%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.047 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 66.97 -0.69 -1.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 66.97 -0.69 -1.02%
Chart Bonny Light 24 hours 66.20 -0.70 -1.05%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 63.29 -0.73 -1.14%
Chart Natural Gas 12 mins 2.510 -0.018 -0.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 24 hours 66.76 +0.38 +0.57%
Graph up Murban 24 hours 67.44 +0.19 +0.28%
Graph down Iran Heavy 24 hours 62.64 -0.54 -0.85%
Graph down Basra Light 24 hours 67.95 -0.28 -0.41%
Graph down Saharan Blend 24 hours 66.28 -0.31 -0.47%
Graph down Bonny Light 24 hours 66.20 -0.70 -1.05%
Chart Bonny Light 24 hours 66.20 -0.70 -1.05%
Chart Girassol 24 hours 66.76 -0.58 -0.86%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 66.89 -1.29 -1.89%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 24 hours 54.03 -0.17 -0.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 53.60 -0.59 -1.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 23 hours 63.80 -0.59 -0.92%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 23 hours 65.20 -0.59 -0.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 62.15 -0.59 -0.94%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 60.75 -0.59 -0.96%
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 60.75 -0.59 -0.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 61.55 -0.59 -0.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 66.90 -0.59 -0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 61.05 -0.59 -0.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 66.97 -0.69 -1.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 61.25 -0.25 -0.41%
Graph down Giddings 24 hours 55.00 -0.25 -0.45%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 68.39 -0.31 -0.45%
Graph down West Texas Sour 24 hours 58.55 -0.20 -0.34%
Graph down Eagle Ford 24 hours 62.50 -0.20 -0.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 24 hours 62.50 -0.20 -0.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 61.25 -0.25 -0.41%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 55.00 -0.75 -1.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 71.19 -0.59 -0.82%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 21 hours Hilarious: New Mexico seeking exemption from Biden oil and gas leasing pause - governor
  • 2 hours Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 11 mins A Wind Farm in Coal Country
  • 3 days IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 1 day America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 5 days Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid
  • 11 hours ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime
  • 4 days Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 5 days Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms

Breaking News:

EIA: OPEC+ Cuts To Lift Oil Prices Through April

OPEC Sees Strong Oil Demand In The Second Half Of 2021

OPEC Sees Strong Oil Demand In The Second Half Of 2021

Global oil demand is set…

Why Are Investors Turning Their Backs On Fossil Fuel Projects?

Why Are Investors Turning Their Backs On Fossil Fuel Projects?

Over the next five years,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

EIA: OPEC+ Cuts To Lift Oil Prices Through April

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 17, 2021, 6:30 PM CDT

Oil prices will likely remain at the current high levels in March and April, with Brent Crude prices averaging between $65 and $70 per barrel, after the OPEC+ group unexpectedly decided to maintain their production cuts into April, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

In its Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) for March, the EIA expects Brent prices to average $65 to $70 per barrel in March and April, more than $10 a barrel above the forecast from February, primarily due to OPEC+ keeping a tight rein on production in April.

Earlier this month, the OPEC+ alliance decided not to raise production from April, except for small increases for Russia and Kazakhstan, while top OPEC producer and de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, is keeping its extra 1 million bpd cut into April. This was contrary to market expectations which had revolved around the group easing the cuts by 500,000 bpd and the Saudis reversing the additional cut.

For the second quarter of 2021, the EIA sees Brent prices averaging $64 per barrel and then averaging $58 a barrel in the second half of 2021, as it expects downward price pressures will emerge in the coming months as the oil market becomes more balanced.

Wood Mackenzie expects oil prices to rise toward $70-$75 per barrel during April, with the stock draw significantly more than 1 million bpd next month, as the summer demand season looms.

Related Video: Why The Oil & Gas Rig Count Matters

“The risk is these higher prices will dampen the tentative global recovery. But the Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz, is adamant OPEC+ must watch for concrete signs of a demand rise before he moves on production,” Ann-Louise Hittle, vice president, Macro Oils, at Wood Mackenzie, said after the OPEC+ meeting earlier this month.

Following the surprise OPEC+ decision to keep oil production flat in April, Goldman Sachs now sees Brent prices hitting $80 a barrel in the third quarter this year and $75 in the second quarter, up by $5 compared to the previous forecast issued just two weeks prior.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iraq Denies UAE Firm’s Claim U.S-Seized Iranian Oil Cargo Was From Baghdad

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen
U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby

Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby
Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case

Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case
Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years

Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts

 Alt text

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

 Alt text

Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com