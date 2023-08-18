Diesel Demand Outlook Darkens On China Slowdown

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.56 +0.17 +0.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.19 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.59 +0.40 +0.46%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.579 -0.042 -1.60%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.830 +0.008 +0.30%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.30 -1.66 -1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.30 -1.66 -1.98%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.63 -0.17 -0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.96 -0.86 -0.98%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 81.34 +1.16 +1.45%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.830 +0.008 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 84.15 -1.13 -1.33%
Graph down Murban 1 day 86.02 -0.86 -0.99%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 84.33 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 626 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.02 -0.13 -0.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.63 -0.17 -0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.63 -0.17 -0.20%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.31 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.96 -0.86 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 79 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 64.00 +0.52 +0.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 hours 82.05 +0.52 +0.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 hours 80.30 +0.52 +0.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 77.50 +0.52 +0.68%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 76.15 +0.52 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 76.15 +0.52 +0.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 76.80 +0.52 +0.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 82.00 +0.52 +0.64%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 76.15 +0.52 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.30 -1.66 -1.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.86 -1.61 -2.08%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.61 -1.61 -2.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 87.54 -1.24 -1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.66 -1.61 -2.11%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.86 -1.61 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.86 -1.61 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.75 -1.75 -2.26%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 71.25 -1.50 -2.06%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Breaking News:

Diesel Demand Outlook Darkens On China Slowdown

Inflation Reduction Act May Lead To Major Metals Supply Crunch

Inflation Reduction Act May Lead To Major Metals Supply Crunch

Government support, including direct financial…

New Mexico Looks To Become A Renewable Powerhouse

New Mexico Looks To Become A Renewable Powerhouse

New Mexico, traditionally known for…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Diesel Demand Outlook Darkens On China Slowdown

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 18, 2023, 3:18 AM CDT

Forecasters are revising their diesel demand outlook for the rest of the year on slower-than-expected Chinese economic growth, Reuters has reported, noting this would mean exports of the fuel from China would likely remain robust.

Citing data from Rystad Energy and the IEA, the report said that the weak growth in demand for the fuel that keeps economies going will likely extend into 2024.

According to Rystad Energy, demand for diesel in China will grow by 3.81 million bpd in the second half of the year. That’s down from an earlier forecast of growth at 3.9 million bpd.

The revision is moderate, and second-half growth would still be 3.8% higher than first-half growth in diesel demand, Reuters noted.

The International Energy Agency, meanwhile, has reduced both its outlook for diesel and gasoil demand in China, seeing diesel demand growth specifically 127,000 weaker than it did in March this year.

The reason for these revisions is lower than previously forecast economic growth, with a Rystad Energy analyst saying that "Diesel demand is still growing, but at a lower-than-expected rate."

Lin Ye cited China’s troubled real estate sector and a worsening trading environment.

Rising diesel stocks in China also contributed to the bearish mood of forecasters, Reuters noted in its report.

For much of this year, demand for diesel was seen as strong on a global level, prompting concern about possible supply shortages. However, weak economic growth in Europe and the U.S., and the prospect of recession in some EU states eventually tempered that concern and motivated demand forecast revisions.

These revisions, interestingly, came despite strong diesel demand data in all parts of the world earlier this year. High profit margins for diesel exports from China to the rest of Asia also support the perception of strong diesel demand, despite the challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Chevron LNG Workers To Vote On Strike Action

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed
Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com