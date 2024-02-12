Diamondback and Endeavor Discuss $50 Billion Merger

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.51 -0.33 -0.43%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.85 -0.34 -0.41%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.49 -0.18 -0.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.803 -0.044 -2.38%
Graph down Gasoline 27 mins 2.330 -0.009 -0.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 83.44 +0.56 +0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.15 +1.29 +1.64%
Chart Mars US 100 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 27 mins 2.330 -0.009 -0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 79.88 +1.57 +2.00%
Graph up Murban 3 days 81.33 +1.92 +2.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 77.77 +0.32 +0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 804 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 83.97 +0.38 +0.45%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 83.44 +0.56 +0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 83.44 +0.56 +0.68%
Chart Girassol 3 days 83.75 +0.45 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.15 +1.29 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 257 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 55 mins 57.24 +0.62 +1.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 55 mins 78.99 +0.62 +0.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 55 mins 77.24 +0.62 +0.81%
Graph up Sweet Crude 55 mins 68.64 +0.62 +0.91%
Graph up Peace Sour 55 mins 62.69 +0.62 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 55 mins 62.69 +0.62 +1.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 55 mins 66.59 +0.62 +0.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 55 mins 71.84 +0.62 +0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 55 mins 62.94 +0.62 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.70 +2.36 +3.36%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 66.45 +2.36 +3.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 79.41 +0.33 +0.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 71.10 +2.36 +3.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 72.70 +2.36 +3.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.70 +2.36 +3.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 66.50 +2.50 +3.91%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 80.69 +2.61 +3.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 2 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 2 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 2 hours CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 3 days Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 3 hours huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 2 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 12 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 2 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 2 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Diamondback and Endeavor Discuss $50 Billion Merger

Oil Markets Are Much Tighter Than Oil Prices Suggest

Oil Markets Are Much Tighter Than Oil Prices Suggest

A growing number of analysts…

Geopolitical Risk Rebounds

Geopolitical Risk Rebounds

Geopolitical risk rebounded this week…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Diamondback and Endeavor Discuss $50 Billion Merger

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 12, 2024, 12:58 AM CST

Diamondback Energy and Endeavor Energy Resources are discussing a merger that could see yet another mega-company join Exxon and Chevron in the Permian.

Per Reuters, which cited unnamed sources, the value of the deal is $25 billion in cash and stock. The source also said Diamondback shareholders will receive a collective stake of over 50% in the new company. The value of the resulting company could top $50 billion.

The Financial Times noted that if the deal was finalized, it would be a win for Diamondback over Conoco, which has also been a candidate for Endeavor, which the news outlet described as one of the most sought-after shale oil independents.

Also, the FT said Diamondback was “putting the finishing touches” to the deal, suggesting a public announcement of the tie-up is a matter of time. If closed, it would be a big win for Diamondback after its failed attempt to acquire CrownRock last year. Instead, the independent was acquired by Occidental.

Reuters wrote that the company resulting from that tie-up would be the third-largest oil producer in the Permian, behind only Exxon and Chevron. It would also be the largest oil producer operating exclusively in the Permian.

"Their (drilling) inventory is extremely high quality that will make the combined companies a very attractive investment on Wall Street. I imagine it will be well received by the market on Monday," Andrew Dittmar, senior vice president at Enverus, told Reuters.

The Diamondback-Endeavor merger extends a series of megadeals that began with Exxon’s acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources last year, followed by Chevron’s purchase of Hess Corp., and several smaller-scale but still nine-figure deals.

According to oil analysts, the shopping spree in the Permian play will continue as drillers rush to secure future production by expanding their acreage inorganically through acquisitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Brazil’s Gas Imports Fall to Lowest Level In 20 Years Thanks to Hydro Push

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com