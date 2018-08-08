Despite Weak Teapot Demand, China’s Oil Imports Recover In July

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 hour 66.94 -2.23 -3.22%
Brent Crude 14 mins 72.23 -2.42 -3.24%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.943 -0.006 -0.20%
Mars US 27 mins 66.84 -2.13 -3.09%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.58 +0.31 +0.43%
Urals 2 days 71.37 +0.92 +1.31%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.42 +0.28 +0.39%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.42 +0.28 +0.39%
Bonny Light 17 hours 73.00 -1.91 -2.55%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.57 +0.83 +1.30%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.943 -0.006 -0.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 72.95 +0.65 +0.90%
Murban 17 hours 75.80 +0.65 +0.86%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 67.53 -2.23 -3.20%
Basra Light 17 hours 71.85 -2.18 -2.94%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 70.72 -2.13 -2.92%
Bonny Light 17 hours 73.00 -1.91 -2.55%
Bonny Light 17 hours 73.00 -1.91 -2.55%
Girassol 17 hours 71.95 -1.76 -2.39%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.58 +0.31 +0.43%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.19 -1.33 -3.28%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 33.67 +0.16 +0.48%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.17 +0.16 +0.24%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.42 +0.16 +0.23%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.87 +0.16 +0.27%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.67 +0.16 +0.29%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.67 +0.16 +0.29%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.77 -1.24 -2.00%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.17 +0.16 +0.25%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.17 +0.16 +0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 72.42 +0.28 +0.39%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.75 +0.50 +0.77%
Giddings 2 days 59.50 +0.50 +0.85%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.84 +0.48 +0.65%
West Texas Sour 2 days 63.12 +0.16 +0.25%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.07 +0.16 +0.24%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.07 +0.16 +0.24%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.62 +0.16 +0.24%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.50 +0.25 +0.42%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.68 +0.16 +0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Tesla to go private?
  • 11 minutes Trump readying to strike Iran, Australian government sources reported to say
  • 16 minutes WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 5 hours < sigh > $90 Oil Is A Very Real Possibility
  • 4 hours China’s Oil Futures Contract Is Beginning to Show Its Teeth
  • 9 hours Saudi Arabia Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Canada
  • 4 hours Realignment: China, Germany Defend Business With Iran In Face of U.S. Threats
  • 23 hours How smart is Trump?
  • 8 hours AI Revolution: Robot Learns To Fly And Land A 737
  • 6 hours Basic Economics will make solar bigger
  • 44 mins Peak Shale - How much and When
  • 1 day Facebook Asking Major US Banks for Financial Data
  • 23 hours China goes against US natural gas
  • 1 day New Trump Sanctions On Iran Take Effect Despite Pleas From Allies
  • 1 day Drone attack against Venezuela's Maduro raises more concern of political risks in Venezuela
  • 2 hours LNG for Tariff Relief

Breaking News:

India’s Top Refiner Buys U.S. Oil To Partially Replace Iranian Crude

The Oil Major That Fell Behind

The Oil Major That Fell Behind

ExxonMobil was once the head…

Locked Into Hedges, Shale Misses Out On Oil Price Rally

Locked Into Hedges, Shale Misses Out On Oil Price Rally

As oil prices rose in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Despite Weak Teapot Demand, China’s Oil Imports Recover In July

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 08, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT oil gas infra

China’s crude oil imports in July rose for the first time in three months, but were still at their third lowest monthly level so far this year, as independent refiners continue to suffer from the new tax regime eroding their refining margins.

According to data by China’s General Administration of Customs compiled by Reuters, Chinese crude oil imports increased to 8.48 million bpd in July from 8.36 million bpd in June and from 8.18 million bpd in July last year.

In June, China’s crude oil imports had dropped for a second consecutive month and hit their lowest level since December 2017 on the back of trimmed purchases by the independent refiners—the so-called ‘teapots’. Chinese imports stood at 8.36 million bpd in June, down by 9 percent from May’s imports of 9.2 million bpd, and down compared to the 8.8 million bpd imports in June 2017.
In July, Chinese imports recovered somewhat as some of teapots returned from maintenance and as refining margins for the state-held majors improved amid higher fuel prices and waning competition from the independents.   

Under the stricter tax regulations and reporting mechanisms effective March 1, the teapots now can’t avoid paying consumption tax on refined oil product sales—as they did in the past three years—and their profit bonanza is coming to an end.  

Related: Goldman Sachs Expects “Very, Very Tight” Oil Market

Despite ample government-approved crude import quotas, independent refiners are now losing money on refining, cutting utilizations rates, and are closing for maintenance to cut exposure to the unfavorable market conditions. With higher oil prices this year and the taxes they now can’t avoid paying, the teapots are expected to reduce their imports, threatening China’s oil demand growth, and ultimately, global oil demand growth.

Last month, independent refiner Shandong Haiyou Petrochemical Group filed for bankruptcy, the first such filing in recent years.

Meanwhile, state-run top refiner Sinopec expects its net profit for the first half of 2018 to have jumped by around 50 percent on the year on the back of higher oil prices and improved downstream business. According to Reuters calculations, Sinopec’s net incomes for both the first half and the second quarter this year would be the highest profit figures for the top Chinese refiner since 2013.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Musk Starts Speculation Storm With “Taking Tesla Private” Tweet

Next Post

India’s Top Refiner Buys U.S. Oil To Partially Replace Iranian Crude

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry
Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

 Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

 Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error

 Alt text

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

 Alt text

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom

 Alt text

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com