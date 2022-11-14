Deadly Explosion Rocks Istanbul As Turkey Takes Global Stage

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 87.98 -0.98 -1.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 95.08 -0.91 -0.95%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 94.69 -0.27 -0.28%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 6.165 +0.286 +4.86%
Graph down Gasoline 22 mins 2.602 -0.008 -0.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 96.15 +2.32 +2.47%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 91.32 -1.90 -2.04%
Chart Mars US 3 days 85.46 +3.44 +4.19%
Chart Gasoline 22 mins 2.602 -0.008 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 90.80 +3.96 +4.56%
Graph up Murban 3 days 94.84 +3.84 +4.22%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 90.87 +2.41 +2.72%
Graph down Basra Light 349 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 97.63 +2.25 +2.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 96.15 +2.32 +2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 96.15 +2.32 +2.47%
Chart Girassol 3 days 96.74 +2.22 +2.35%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 91.32 -1.90 -2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 57.65 +0.38 +0.66%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 67.71 +2.49 +3.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 91.11 +2.49 +2.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 89.36 +2.49 +2.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 86.51 +2.49 +2.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 83.21 +2.49 +3.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 83.21 +2.49 +3.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 84.51 +2.49 +3.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 93.46 +2.49 +2.74%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 82.81 +2.49 +3.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 83.00 +0.50 +0.61%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 76.75 +0.50 +0.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 96.53 -2.79 -2.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 81.60 +0.64 +0.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 82.95 +0.64 +0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 82.95 +0.64 +0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 83.00 +0.50 +0.61%
Chart Kansas Common 27 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 96.28 +1.64 +1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 11 days Wind droughts
  • 8 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 24 mins "#NewWorldNextWeek NEWS- COP27 Creating a New World Economic Model and Tracking Your Personal Carbon Footprint"
  • 20 mins The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 6 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 16 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 17 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 6 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

U.S. Treasury Secretary: A Russian Oil Price Cap Will Benefit China And India

Is U.S. Shale Production Peaking?

Is U.S. Shale Production Peaking?

Without major new investment in…

Standard Chartered: The Risk Of Negative Oil Demand Growth Is Rising

Standard Chartered: The Risk Of Negative Oil Demand Growth Is Rising

Standard Chartered believes positivity about…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Deadly Explosion Rocks Istanbul As Turkey Takes Global Stage

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 14, 2022, 12:53 AM CST

An explosion being investigated as a “terrorist attack” rocked Istanbul on Sunday, killing six and injuring over 80 others just as Turkey was gaining attention as a potential European hub for Russian gas and an emerging power broker for the G20.

The explosion targeted Istanbul’s pedestrian Istiklal Avenue, a popular tourist destination, the Turkish Hurriyet Daily reported before the Turkish Radio and Television Supreme Council imposed a broadcast ban on the incident. 

“Relevant authorities have launched an investigation to find the culprits and those behind this dastardly attack,” the Hurriyet cited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an as saying, adding that the attack “smells like terrorism”. 

“The public should know that the perpetrators of this attack will be punished in the way they deserve,” Erdogan said. 

Early on Monday, media reported that one suspect had been taken into custody over the blast, while Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has accused the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) of being behind the attack, Agence France Presse reported. 

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag indicated that an unidentified woman had placed a bag on a bench containing explosives. Officials were not sure this early in the investigation whether the bag contained a timer or whether it was activated remotely, according to AFP. 

Turkey considers the PKK a terrorist organization and has recently stepped up its airstrike campaign against PKK positions in Iraqi Kurdistan. 

The explosion comes as Turkey makes moves to realize its ambitions - bolstered by Putin - of becoming a European energy hub for Russian gas. 

It also comes as Erdogan emerges as a key power broker for the G20. On Sunday, Turkish media announced that Erdogan would attend the November 15-16th G20 Summit in Indonesia, where he will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders. Erdogan has taken advantage of his ability to operate as a mediator on the Ukraine battlefield to gain global political capital and leverage. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Ukraine Building Concrete Walls To Shut Out Belarus

Next Post

Retreating Russian Troops Destroy Critical Infrastructure In Ukraine

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com