Davos Leaders: Global Recession ‘Likely’ To Happen In 2023

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.96 -0.90 -1.13%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.36 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.64 -0.80 -0.95%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.685 +0.266 +7.78%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.507 -0.026 -1.02%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 84.84 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.86 +1.13 +1.40%
Chart Mars US 3 days 76.11 +2.22 +3.00%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.507 -0.026 -1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 80.94 +0.68 +0.85%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 83.55 +0.13 +0.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 79.68 -1.01 -1.25%
Graph down Basra Light 413 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 84.83 -0.56 -0.66%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 84.84 -0.15 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 84.84 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 83.64 -0.67 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.86 +1.13 +1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 57.86 +2.30 +4.14%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 days 57.14 +0.98 +1.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 days 80.54 +0.98 +1.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 days 78.79 +0.98 +1.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 days 75.94 +0.98 +1.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 days 72.64 +0.98 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 72.64 +0.98 +1.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 73.94 +0.98 +1.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 82.89 +0.98 +1.20%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 72.24 +0.98 +1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.00 +1.50 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 81.02 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 72.69 +1.47 +2.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.34 +1.47 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.34 +1.47 +1.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.52 +1.97 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 16 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 hours US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 16 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 4 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 13 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Davos Leaders: Global Recession ‘Likely’ To Happen In 2023

U.S. Steel Prices Reverse In January

U.S. Steel Prices Reverse In January

After having bottomed out in…

Investment In Low-Carbon Energy To Hit $620 Billion This Year

Investment In Low-Carbon Energy To Hit $620 Billion This Year

Global spending on low-carbon energy…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Davos Leaders: Global Recession ‘Likely’ To Happen In 2023

By Alex Kimani - Jan 16, 2023, 6:30 PM CST

A full two-thirds of senior corporate and business leaders meeting at the 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, expect a global recession in the current year. The experts have warned that geopolitical tensions including Russia’s war in Ukraine will continue to weigh negatively on the global economy and said they anticipate further tightening of monetary policies in Europe and the United States.

‘‘The global economy is in a precarious position,” WEF managing director Saadia Zahidi has declared. According to Zahidi, the investments necessary to boost economic growth and avoid such an economic contraction will be hampered by the current high inflation, high debt, low growth and high fragmentation environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The experts have issued a very dire outlook for Europe, where 100 % of those surveyed expect “weak or very weak” economic growth this year. The United States is not much better off with 91 % of respondents saying they expect the economy to weaken in 2023. They are, however, more positive about China with only 48% expecting a negative outcome while 68% say that Latin America will experience a recession.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not everybody is that pessimistic though, “The possibility of getting a soft landing is greater than the market believes,” Jason Draho, head of Asset Allocation Americas of UBS Global Wealth Management and Chair of the US Investment Strategy Committee, has said, as cited by the New York Times. 

Meanwhile, a variety of factors, including a sooner-than-expected reopening of China’s economy; a sustained fall in U.S. inflation as well as warmer-than-normal winter in energy-strapped Europe--are combining to ease some of the gloom that engulfed financial markets at the end of 2022 and helping increase hopes the world can dodge a recession. Still, with the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and several of their peers still pushing ahead with higher interest rates as they try to lower inflation further, the risk of an economic slump or even full-blown recession later in the year can’t be entirely dismissed, especially if inflation remains higher than expected.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

U.S. Gas Prices Soar As Models Suggest Return Of Winter

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Just Getting Started
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com