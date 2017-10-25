Daimler Pulls Ahead Of Tesla In Electric Truck Race

Market Intelligence
All Charts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

While Tesla has pushed the unveiling of its semi-truck out to November, Daimler announced on Wednesday the world premiere of its all-electric heavy-duty truck, the E-FUSO Vision One, as the competition between the U.S. electric vehicle carmaker and Germany’s car and truck manufacturer intensifies.

Daimler, the owner of the Mercedes-Benz brand, has been saying for months that it is ready to take on the competition from Tesla in the electric truck market.

Daimler is also moving into EV, like almost all legacy automakers in the world. Daimler’s chief Dieter Zetsche said last month that the Mercedes-Benz division would offer electric versions of all its models by 2022.

At the Tokyo Motor Show today, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC), part of Daimler Trucks, unveiled the E-FUSO Vision One all-electric heavy-duty truck concept with a range of up to 350 kilometers (217.5 miles).

The concept truck “marks the top end of the electrification path of the company’s portfolio in the upcoming years. This initiative will be backed by access to Daimler know-how in the fields of battery and charging technology, supporting the E-FUSO position as the frontrunner in electric trucking,” Daimler said.

“Our E-FUSO Vision One is an outlook on a feasible all-electric heavy-duty truck. It underlines our commitment to electrify our complete product range,” Marc Llistosella, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and Head of Daimler Trucks Asia, said in the statement.

Daimler is beating Tesla’s unveiling by several weeks, after Elon Musk said on October 6 that the Tesla Semi unveil would be on November 16, while his company focuses its resources to fix Model 3 bottlenecks and increase battery production for Puerto Rico and other affected areas. Replying to a Model 3 customer on the waiting list, Musk said that “We are deep in production hell” regarding the Model 3 manufacturing.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

