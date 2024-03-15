Court Halts New Mining Permits in Argentina’s Key Lithium Region

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.39 +0.13 +0.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.50 +0.08 +0.09%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.695 -0.046 -2.64%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.709 +0.006 +0.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.81 +1.57 +1.82%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.27 +1.60 +1.94%
Chart Mars US 133 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.709 +0.006 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.62 +2.06 +2.53%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.98 +2.06 +2.48%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.11 +1.51 +1.87%
Graph down Basra Light 836 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 86.24 +1.60 +1.89%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 87.81 +1.57 +1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.81 +1.57 +1.82%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.05 +1.54 +1.80%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.27 +1.60 +1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 289 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 65.44 +0.97 +1.50%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 82.89 +1.02 +1.25%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 81.14 +1.02 +1.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 76.04 +1.32 +1.77%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 73.49 +1.27 +1.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 73.49 +1.27 +1.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 72.99 -0.33 -0.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 81.79 +1.02 +1.26%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 73.39 +0.42 +0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.74 +1.54 +2.02%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 71.49 +1.54 +2.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 83.42 +1.69 +2.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 76.59 +1.54 +2.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 77.74 +1.54 +2.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.74 +1.54 +2.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.00 +2.25 +3.32%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.18 -0.37 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 49 mins Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 5 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 18 hours "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Court Halts New Mining Permits in Argentina’s Key Lithium Region

Declining Demand for EVs Is Weighing on the Nickel Market

Declining Demand for EVs Is Weighing on the Nickel Market

Nickel prices are experiencing a…

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Capture Oil Tanker Amid Sanctions Dispute

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Capture Oil Tanker Amid Sanctions Dispute

A Tehran court ruled to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Court Halts New Mining Permits in Argentina’s Key Lithium Region

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 15, 2024, 10:30 AM CDT

A local court in Argentina has suspended new lithium mining permits in the Catamarca province in the northwest, home to many lithium projects, due to environmental concerns, the court ruling seen by Reuters showed.

The ruling affects the issuance of new mining permits for the key battery metal, but is not expected to impact current lithium production in Catamarca, industry sources told Reuters.  

The ruling was handed after an environmental complaint was filed in 2021 by a chief of the Atacameños Native Community, alleging that mining projects were authorized without proper consultation and environmental impact assessments. The plaintiffs also say that mining operations in Catamarca have restricted water supply to the local communities because of the use of “huge quantities of fresh and salt water.” A local river has dried up as a result, they add.

In the ruling seen by Reuters, the court ordered the local government in Catamarca to “refrain from granting new permits/authorizations” for mining operations in the area of Los Patos River - Salar del Hombre Muerto “until the new environmental impact study is complete.”   

The province of Catamarca is now reviewing the ruling, a source at the local mining ministry told Reuters.

Argentina is a large lithium producer as it is located in the so-called Lithium Triangle—a lithium-rich region of the Andes, encompassed by the borders of Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile. 

Argentina has seen a boom in lithium production in recent years and it could even surpass its neighbor Chile as the top lithium producer in South America by 2030, some analysts believe.

Last year, Argentina’s lithium production jumped by 46% compared to 2022, to a record-high of 9,600 metric tons.

The court ruling, however, could delay some plans for lithium mining in Catamarca.

Earlier this year, India signed an agreement with the state-owned enterprise of Catamarca province for a lithium exploration and mining project in the Argentinian province.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Ukrainian Drones Attack Another Russian Refinery

Next Post

Ukrainian Drones Attack Another Russian Refinery

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom
Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year
UK Ship Comes Under Attack in the Red Sea

UK Ship Comes Under Attack in the Red Sea

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

BofA: Oil Demand Growth Has Peaked

 Alt text

Can Hydrogen Cars Compete With EVs?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com