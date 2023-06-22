Court Dismisses Environmental Challenge To UK Nuclear Plant Approval

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.19 -1.34 -1.85%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.75 -1.37 -1.78%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.68 -1.72 -2.19%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.599 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.568 -0.056 -2.14%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.99 +0.03 +0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.99 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.44 +1.89 +2.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.85 +0.96 +1.26%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 72.43 +1.74 +2.46%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.568 -0.056 -2.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 76.11 -0.62 -0.81%
Graph down Murban 1 day 77.43 -0.75 -0.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.92 +1.99 +2.69%
Graph down Basra Light 569 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 77.18 +1.99 +2.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 76.44 +1.89 +2.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.44 +1.89 +2.54%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.15 +1.92 +2.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.85 +0.96 +1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 22 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 51.28 +1.34 +2.68%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 74.68 +1.34 +1.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 72.93 +1.34 +1.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 70.08 +1.34 +1.95%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 66.78 +1.34 +2.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 66.78 +1.34 +2.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 68.08 +1.34 +2.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 77.03 +1.34 +1.77%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 66.38 +1.34 +2.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.99 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.00 -1.25 -1.83%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 60.75 -1.25 -2.02%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 76.97 -0.93 -1.19%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 64.73 -1.28 -1.94%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 66.98 -1.28 -1.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 66.98 -1.28 -1.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.00 -1.25 -1.83%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 75.95 -0.45 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 24 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Investment in renewables tanking
  • 8 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Chinese Giant CNOOC Looks To Drill For Oil And Gas Offshore Tanzania

Optimism Around Chinese Demand Boosts Oil Prices

Optimism Around Chinese Demand Boosts Oil Prices

Oil prices got a rare…

Russia’s Crude Oil Exports Still Higher Than Before It Pledged To Cut

Russia’s Crude Oil Exports Still Higher Than Before It Pledged To Cut

Russia’s oil exports by sea…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Court Dismisses Environmental Challenge To UK Nuclear Plant Approval

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 22, 2023, 6:26 AM CDT

A UK court on Thursday dismissed an appeal by an environmental group against Sizewell C nuclear power plant project, ruling that the government’s go-ahead to project was in line with the law.

In the autumn budget statement last November, the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, reiterated the plans of Boris Johnson’s previous government to back nuclear power generation in the UK as a means to help the country generate cleaner energy and reach net zero by 2050.

Hunt said that “we need to go further, with a major acceleration of home-grown technologies like offshore wind, carbon capture and storage, and, above all, nuclear.” 

The government thus supported the previous consents given to the Sizewell C nuclear power project.

Sizewell C, being developed by France’s nuclear power giant EDF, is expected to meet 7% of the UK's energy needs for at least 60 years, the French company says. Sizewell C is designed to be a 3.2-gigawatt (GW) power station generating low-carbon electricity for around 6 million UK homes. By replacing fossil-fuel power, the new nuclear plant in Suffolk is expected to avoid around nine million tons of carbon emissions each year.

The project’s approval, however, was challenged in court by the group Together Against Sizewell C (TASC), which argued that the government had failed to adequately consider the environmental impact of the project.

“Our members remain appalled that potential risks to Suffolk’s wildlife and damage to their special habitats have not been taken into account, despite warnings from Natural England,” Rachel Fulcher of Suffolk Coastal Friends of the Earth said early this year.

But Judge David Holgate of London’s High Court dismissed on Thursday the legal challenge to the approval, ruling that the government’s consent was in line with the country’s energy policy. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The legal challenge is an attempt “to rewrite the government's policy aims by pretending that the central policy objective is ... to produce clean energy, without any regard to diversity of energy sources and security of supply,” judge Holgate wrote.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russian Natural Gas Flows Through Ukraine May Stop In 2024

Next Post

Chinese Giant CNOOC Looks To Drill For Oil And Gas Offshore Tanzania

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero
Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

S&P Global Warns That A U.S. Default Would Wreak Havoc On Global Energy Markets

 Alt text

The Problem With Converting CO2 Back Into Fuel

 Alt text

When Will Chinese Oil Imports Boost Oil Prices?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com