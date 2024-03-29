Court Allows Ageing Japanese Nuclear Plants to Continue Operations

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 21 hours 83.17 +1.82 +2.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 hours 87.00 +1.59 +1.86%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.33 +1.58 +1.84%
Graph up Natural Gas 21 hours 1.763 +0.045 +2.62%
Graph up Gasoline 21 hours 2.721 +0.049 +1.82%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 85.15 -1.06 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 85.15 -1.06 -1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.97 +1.21 +1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.98 -0.94 -1.09%
Chart Mars US 147 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 21 hours 2.721 +0.049 +1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 85.71 +0.88 +1.04%
Graph up Murban 2 days 86.33 +0.75 +0.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 83.13 +1.50 +1.84%
Graph down Basra Light 851 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 87.82 +1.72 +2.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 88.97 +1.21 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.97 +1.21 +1.38%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.90 +1.44 +1.65%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.98 -0.94 -1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 304 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 66.60 -0.27 -0.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 83.50 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 81.75 -0.27 -0.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 76.35 -0.27 -0.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 74.10 -0.27 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 74.10 -0.27 -0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 73.60 -0.27 -0.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 82.35 -0.27 -0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 74.00 -0.27 -0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 85.15 -1.06 -1.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 77.83 -0.27 -0.35%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 71.58 -0.27 -0.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 86.10 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 76.68 -0.27 -0.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 77.83 -0.27 -0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 77.83 -0.27 -0.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 71.50 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 84.55 +3.95 +4.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 51 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Surge as Russia Strikes Ukrainian Energy Facilities

Russia and China Allegedly Broker Safe Passage Deal with Houthis

Russia and China Allegedly Broker Safe Passage Deal with Houthis

Russia and China have sealed…

Nissan Unveils New Strategy to Combat Influx of Competitive Chinese EVs

Nissan Unveils New Strategy to Combat Influx of Competitive Chinese EVs

Nissan aims to cut EV…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Court Allows Ageing Japanese Nuclear Plants to Continue Operations

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 29, 2024, 11:30 AM CDT

A Japanese district court on Friday rejected petitions from residents and allowed five ageing nuclear reactors in central Japan to continue operations. 

The five reactors at the plants, operated by Kansai Electric Power Co in the Fukui Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast, began commercial operations between the mid-1970s and mid-1980s. 

Local residents had asked the Fukui District Court to grant injunctions for the operations of one reactor at the Mihama nuclear plant and four reactors at the Takahama power plant, citing inadequate safety measures. 

The court, however, denied the injunctions, thus allowing the five reactors to continue operations. 

More than a decade after the Fukushima disaster, public opinion continues to be generally negative toward an en masse return to nuclear power, but Japanese authorities are keen to avoid energy crises and are betting on re-opening more nuclear power plants. 

Following the Fukushima disaster in 2011, Japan closed all of its nuclear power plants for rigorous safety checks and inspections. The country has been returning reactors in service in recent years. 

Japan is bringing back nuclear power as a key energy source, looking to protect its energy security in the wake of the energy crisis that led to surging fossil fuel prices. The resource-poor country which needs to import about 90% of its energy requirements, made a U-turn in its nuclear energy policy at the end of 2022, as its energy import bill soared amid the energy crisis and surging costs to import LNG at record-high prices.

The Japanese government confirmed in December 2022 a new policy for nuclear energy, which the country had mostly abandoned since the Fukushima disaster. A panel of experts under the Japanese Ministry of Industry has also decided that Japan would allow the development of new nuclear reactors and allow available reactors to operate after the current limit of 60 years.   

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

South Sudan's Oil Revenues Plunge as Ruptured Pipeline Stalls Exports

Next Post

Russia's Veto Disrupts UN Efforts to Monitor North Korea Sanctions

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com