Coronavirus Halts Flow Of Latin American Oil To China

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 53.28 +1.14 +2.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 58.48 +1.15 +2.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.825 -0.004 -0.22%
Graph down Mars US 5 hours 52.79 -1.24 -2.30%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 61.04 +0.37 +0.61%
Graph down Urals 2 days 54.40 -1.30 -2.33%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 57.29 +0.14 +0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 57.29 +0.14 +0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 58.38 -1.71 -2.85%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 49.86 +0.36 +0.73%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.825 -0.004 -0.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 23 hours 58.06 -1.65 -2.76%
Graph down Murban 23 hours 59.77 -1.60 -2.61%
Graph down Iran Heavy 23 hours 47.18 -1.47 -3.02%
Graph down Basra Light 23 hours 61.81 -1.89 -2.97%
Graph down Saharan Blend 23 hours 59.83 -1.53 -2.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 23 hours 58.38 -1.71 -2.85%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 58.38 -1.71 -2.85%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 58.84 -2.00 -3.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.04 +0.37 +0.61%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 33.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 22 hours 30.83 -0.15 -0.48%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 22 hours 51.73 -0.15 -0.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 22 hours 53.73 -0.15 -0.28%
Graph down Sweet Crude 22 hours 45.93 -0.15 -0.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 22 hours 41.33 -0.15 -0.36%
Chart Peace Sour 22 hours 41.33 -0.15 -0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 22 hours 45.33 -0.15 -0.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 49.83 -0.15 -0.30%
Chart Central Alberta 22 hours 41.33 -0.15 -0.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 57.29 +0.14 +0.24%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.75 -0.25 -0.50%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 43.50 -0.25 -0.57%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 61.45 +0.54 +0.89%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 47.28 -0.15 -0.32%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 51.23 -0.15 -0.29%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 51.23 -0.15 -0.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.75 -0.25 -0.50%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 -0.25 -0.57%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 62.56 -0.15 -0.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 5 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 9 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 12 minutes Historian Slams Greta. I Don't See Her in Beijing or Delhi.
  • 9 hours Which type of Hegemony will China follow
  • 31 mins Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 51 mins China gets caught?
  • 48 mins Tesla Will ‘Disappear’ Or ‘Lose 80%’ Of Its Value
  • 23 hours Demand for Diesel vs. Oil
  • 1 day US Shale: Technology
  • 1 day Tehran Times Editor in Chief: The US thirst for oil
  • 1 day Owner
  • 1 day Us Shale: Moving the US shale revolution forward
  • 1 day 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil

Breaking News:

Coronavirus Halts Flow Of Latin American Oil To China

Exxon Stock Hits Decade Low Ahead Of Earnings

Exxon Stock Hits Decade Low Ahead Of Earnings

Exxon Mobil’s stock has fallen…

US-China Oil Deal Dictated By A Market That Hates It

US-China Oil Deal Dictated By A Market That Hates It

The Phase One trade deal…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Coronavirus Halts Flow Of Latin American Oil To China

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 30, 2020, 6:00 PM CST Tankers

The flow of oil traveling from Latin America to China has stopped in the wake of the deadly outbreak of the coronavirus that has sunk oil prices to three-month lows, with no oil making its way from Brazil or Colombia to China since last week, according to Bloomberg. 

Chinese refineries are responsible for taking one-third of all oil from Brazil, Colombia, and other Latin American countries.

The demand for jet fuel and gasoline stemming from travel restrictions that have been put in place in an effort to stop the virus from spreading is expected to fall sharply, which will inevitably catch up to the refineries who are expected to cut back production at some point. 

Brazil is the main Latin American supplier of crude oil to China--particularly to the independent refiners known as teapots, who are most exposed to the effects of reduced demand.

According to Bloomberg, the death toll from the virus has climbed to 170, with more than 8,000 infected with the coronavirus in China.

So much so is the fear surrounding the effect on oil demand and prices that OPEC announced yesterday that it is considering moving up its March meeting as the effects of the deadly coronavirus continues to exert strong downward pressure on oil prices.

The cartel was said to already be discussing an extension of the current production cut agreement, and that all options were on the table.

Even with Libya’s oil production plummeting by nearly 1 million barrels per day (bpd) due to the port blockade by forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar, oil prices have seen downward pressure over the past week and a half as fears of oil demand destruction currently outweigh supply outages.

Earlier in the week, Petrobras said it had suspended all employee travel to China due to the virus, but was quick to add that shipments of oil to China would continue.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Canada’s Oil Sands Investment To Rise For The First Time Since 2014

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

 Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

 Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories

Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

The Unexpected Consequences Of Germany’s Anti-Nuclear Push

 Alt text

Is This The Death Knell For Nuclear?

 Alt text

Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry

 Alt text

Are Oil Stocks ‘Too Toxic To Trade’
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com