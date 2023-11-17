Climate Concerns Haven’t Crippled Big Oil Funding

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.13 +1.23 +1.69%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.82 +1.40 +1.81%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.28 +1.54 +1.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.951 -0.111 -3.63%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.125 +0.024 +1.15%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.90 -1.75 -2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.90 -1.75 -2.14%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.84 -3.80 -4.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.86 -0.61 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 14 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.125 +0.024 +1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.22 -1.66 -2.00%
Graph down Murban 1 day 81.87 -1.59 -1.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.44 -3.42 -4.13%
Graph down Basra Light 717 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 78.67 -4.12 -4.98%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 77.84 -3.80 -4.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.84 -3.80 -4.65%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.77 -3.53 -4.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.86 -0.61 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 170 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 47.49 -3.70 -7.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 75.24 -3.70 -4.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 73.49 -3.70 -4.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 64.04 -3.70 -5.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 56.34 -3.70 -6.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 56.34 -3.70 -6.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 60.74 -3.70 -5.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 66.29 -3.70 -5.29%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 57.59 -3.70 -6.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.90 -1.75 -2.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.14 -1.60 -2.14%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.89 -1.60 -2.34%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 85.05 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.19 -1.60 -2.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.14 -1.60 -2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.14 -1.60 -2.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.00 -1.50 -2.19%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.71 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Campaigners Urge Lenders to Halt Funding for Total’s Mozambique LNG Project

Plug Power Crashes After 'Going Concern' Warning

Plug Power Crashes After 'Going Concern' Warning

Shares of Plug Power, a…

Experimental Geothermal Lab Taps Bedrock Heat For Green Power

Experimental Geothermal Lab Taps Bedrock Heat For Green Power

An experimental lab in Beaver…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Climate Concerns Haven’t Crippled Big Oil Funding

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 17, 2023, 7:30 AM CST

The global push for decarbonization hasn’t impacted either the access to external capital or the cost of capital for oil and gas companies, S&P Global Ratings and S&P Global Commodity Insights said in a new report.

Most mid-sized and large oil and gas companies in Europe and North America “still have a relatively long runway in terms of capital access,” the authors of the report wrote.  

Those firms could see intensified pressures in terms of access and cost of capital after 2030 when oil demand is expected to begin to flatline and eventually start to drop, according to S&P Global.

Moreover, despite the volatility in the industry, “there have been little discernable risk premiums attributed to oil and gas bond pricing (outside of commodity cycle troughs) compared with those of the broad corporate industrial universe,” S&P Global noted.

Overall, capital markets continue to be open to funding fossil fuel companies. But those firms have seen lower needs to borrow money in recent years amid record earnings and cash flows. Big Oil and independent mid and large-scale North American producers emerged from the pandemic-driven industry slump with stronger balance sheets and raked in record-high profits last year when energy commodity prices shot up in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Environmental concerns seem to be far from the most important factor for funding of oil and gas companies,” S&P Global said.

In some cases, some firms have seen difficulties in borrowing, but this has likely been related to the quality of the assets instead of climate concerns, S&P Global added. 

While this analysis shows that Big Oil doesn’t have to worry about access to capital in the near to medium term, some investors have started to pay more attention to the ESG credentials of the companies in their portfolios.

ADVERTISEMENT

Climate change is the single largest motivation of investment institutions to decide to exclude companies from their portfolios, a newly launched ‘exclusion tracker’ showed last month.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chevron Expands Venezuela Oil Swap Deal as Sanctions Ease

Next Post

Campaigners Urge Lenders to Halt Funding for Total’s Mozambique LNG Project

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com