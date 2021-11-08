Clean Energy’s Role In $1-Trillion Infrastructure Bill

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 22 mins 81.95 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 22 mins 83.46 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 22 mins 5.429 +0.002 +0.04%
Graph down Heating Oil 22 mins 2.466 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph up Gasoline 22 mins 2.327 +0.004 +0.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 81.30 +2.27 +2.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.30 +2.27 +2.87%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 83.44 +0.85 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.11 -1.31 -1.61%
Chart Mars US 58 mins 78.38 +1.01 +1.31%
Chart Gasoline 22 mins 2.327 +0.004 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 81.88 +2.51 +3.16%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 84.12 +2.61 +3.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 78.37 +1.02 +1.32%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 83.30 +1.10 +1.34%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 84.80 +1.14 +1.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 83.44 +0.85 +1.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 83.44 +0.85 +1.03%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 83.92 +0.70 +0.84%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.11 -1.31 -1.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 62.27 +0.55 +0.89%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 61.17 +2.46 +4.19%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 80.27 +2.46 +3.16%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 81.67 +2.46 +3.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 77.12 +2.46 +3.29%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 72.42 +2.46 +3.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 72.42 +2.46 +3.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 76.02 +2.46 +3.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 78.82 +2.46 +3.22%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 72.47 +2.46 +3.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 81.30 +2.27 +2.87%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 78.25 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 72.00 +0.50 +0.70%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 81.93 -0.81 -0.98%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 75.88 +0.66 +0.88%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 79.83 +0.66 +0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 79.83 +0.66 +0.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 78.25 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.50 +2.50 +3.62%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.51 +0.71 +0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 6 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 2 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 3 days Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 7 hours China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 11 mins The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken
  • 5 hours "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 4 hours Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 11 hours ETHEREUM Cryptocurrency - ETCG Stock based on Ethereum
  • 4 days Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 5 days Chinese energy crisis may be over, but consequences will haunt the world for months to come!

Breaking News:

UAE: OPEC+ Capable Of Raising Oil Production If There's Demand

U.S. Shale Patch Reports Blowout Earnings

U.S. Shale Patch Reports Blowout Earnings

U.S. shale producers have emerged…

Is Nuclear Waste More Dangerous Than Climate Change?

Is Nuclear Waste More Dangerous Than Climate Change?

With COP26 bringing additional attention…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Clean Energy’s Role In $1-Trillion Infrastructure Bill

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 08, 2021, 1:30 PM CST

Funds for clean energy, a national network of electric vehicle chargers, grid upgrades, and zero-emission buses are part of the $1-trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal that Congress passed this weekend.

The bill aims to tackle the climate crisis and advance environmental justice, among other goals such as rebuilding America’s roads, bridges, and rails, expand access to clean drinking water, and ensure access to high-speed internet for all, the White House said on Saturday.

The bill will allocate funds to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector, which is currently the largest single source of greenhouse gas emissions.

“The legislation will expand public transit options across every state in the country, replace thousands of deficient transit vehicles, including buses, with clean, zero emission vehicles, and improve accessibility for the elderly and people with disabilities,” the White House said.

The legislation will invest $7.5 billion to build out a national network of EV chargers in the United States, which President Joe Biden expects to create jobs and help fight the climate crisis.

In addition, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal earmarks more than $65 billion investment in clean energy transmission and grid—the largest such investment in American history.

The legislation also invests $21 billion clean up Superfund and brownfield sites, reclaim abandoned mine land and cap orphaned oil and gas wells.

“We will get America off the sidelines on manufacturing solar panels, wind farms, batteries, and electric vehicles to grow these supply chains, reward companies for paying good wages and for sourcing their materials from here in the United States, and allow us to export these products and technologies to the world,” President Biden said in a statement.

“Strengthening the grid is a critical issue to address the climate crisis and enable the deployment of clean energy sources across the country,” said Heather Zichal, CEO of the American Clean Power Association.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Biden Could Take Action This Week To Curb High Gasoline Prices

Next Post

UAE: OPEC+ Capable Of Raising Oil Production If There's Demand

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty
U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip
The World’s Cheapest Electric Vehicle Is Coming To America

The World’s Cheapest Electric Vehicle Is Coming To America
Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices
WTI Prices Jump As Cushing Crude Draw Worries Oil Market

WTI Prices Jump As Cushing Crude Draw Worries Oil Market


Most Commented

Alt text

Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing

 Alt text

Biden: OPEC And Russia Must Pump More Oil To Help America's Working Class

 Alt text

A Successful Energy Transition Will Need Oil Demand Destruction

 Alt text

Biden Administration Begs OPEC For More Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com