Chinese Teapot Refineries Ramp Up Oil Imports From Iran

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.39 -1.99 -2.75%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 73.07 -1.95 -2.60%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.665 -0.101 -2.68%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.218 -0.049 -2.14%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.138 -0.040 -1.81%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.04 +1.50 +2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.04 +1.50 +2.04%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.93 +2.24 +3.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.66 +1.54 +2.11%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 72.63 +1.51 +2.12%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.138 -0.040 -1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 73.11 +1.19 +1.65%
Graph up Murban 2 days 74.70 +1.66 +2.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 70.71 +2.23 +3.26%
Graph down Basra Light 18 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.65 +2.36 +3.22%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 74.93 +2.24 +3.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.93 +2.24 +3.08%
Chart Girassol 2 days 75.52 +2.35 +3.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.66 +1.54 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 55.43 +1.51 +2.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 71.38 +1.51 +2.16%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 72.78 +1.51 +2.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 67.88 +1.51 +2.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 63.13 +1.51 +2.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 63.13 +1.51 +2.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 67.58 +1.51 +2.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 67.58 +1.51 +2.29%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 64.13 +1.51 +2.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.04 +1.50 +2.04%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 67.25 -1.50 -2.18%
Graph down Giddings 16 hours 61.00 -1.50 -2.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 74.87 -0.81 -1.07%
Graph down West Texas Sour 16 hours 64.81 -1.52 -2.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 16 hours 68.76 -1.52 -2.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 68.76 -1.52 -2.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 67.25 -1.50 -2.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.75 +1.75 +2.87%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 75.11 +0.14 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Monday Dec 13 - Natural Gas Prices in Europe Climb
  • 4 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 1 hour Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 4 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years

Breaking News:

Russian Lawmaker: Nord Stream 2 Could Become Operational Next Month

Commodity ETFs See Massive Inflows As Inflation Fears Grow

Commodity ETFs See Massive Inflows As Inflation Fears Grow

The U.S. Consumer Price Index…

Middle East Stock Markets Are Set To Soar In 2022

Middle East Stock Markets Are Set To Soar In 2022

Gulf stocks are on track…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Chinese Teapot Refineries Ramp Up Oil Imports From Iran

By Irina Slav - Dec 17, 2021, 10:30 AM CST

Independent Chinese refineries increased its crude oil imports from Iran last month as the government issued a new batch of import quotas.

Total crude imports were up by almost 40 percent from October to an average of 600,000 bpd, Bloomberg reported, citing data from Kpler. The new quotas were issued in mid-October.

What follows now, however, will be a slowdown in imports from all sources as China tightens restrictions in response to the Omicron variant and as Beijing continues to crack down on independent refiners. An effort to curb pollution ahead of the Winter Olympics will also affect imports negatively, as will the Lunar New Year holiday when demand declines.

Chinese imports in March 2022 are set to be around 10.7 million barrels per day (bpd). This would be about 1 million bpd lower than the crude oil imports in March this year, according to estimates from consultants FGE cited by Bloomberg.

This year, Chinese crude oil imports are already on track to post the first annual decline compared to 2020. This would be the first such drop in average annual crude imports since records began back in 2004, according to data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs.

Even so, imports of Iranian crude have been strong among private refiners, or teapots, due to the price discount, especially as Saudi Arabia, China’s top supplier of crude, raised its official selling prices for Asian clients. According to traders cited by Bloomberg, Iranian crude sells at a discount of up to $4 per barrel to ICE Brent futures prices.

Although Chinese state refiners shun Iranian oil, at least publicly, because of U.S. sanctions, private refiners are not subject to that much international scrutiny and have never really stopped buying Iranian crude. Also, private refiners do not have long-term contractual commitments with other suppliers, unlike state refiners.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Big Oil Bids For Brazilian Oil Blocks

Next Post

France Closes Two Nuclear Plants After Finding Cracks In The Infrastructure

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher
Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''
Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon

Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon
Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation

Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation
Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears

Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

 Alt text

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100

 Alt text

Republican States Could Pull $600B From Anti-Fossil Fuel Banks

 Alt text

World Leaders Have To Face The Truth About Oil Demand
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com