Chinese ‘Teapot’ Oil Refiners Prepare For Ethanol Blending

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 63.53 +1.40 +2.25%
Brent Crude 11 mins 67.07 +1.25 +1.90%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.705 +0.027 +1.01%
Mars US 23 hours 60.71 -0.28 -0.46%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.31 +0.57 +0.91%
Urals 2 days 61.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.59 -0.33 -0.51%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.59 -0.33 -0.51%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.72 +0.23 +0.35%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.55 +0.90 +1.65%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.705 +0.027 +1.01%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 62.18 +0.70 +1.14%
Murban 2 days 65.73 +0.75 +1.15%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.44 +0.31 +0.52%
Basra Light 2 days 61.71 -0.41 -0.66%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.87 +0.37 +0.56%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.72 +0.23 +0.35%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.72 +0.23 +0.35%
Girassol 2 days 66.42 +0.23 +0.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.31 +0.57 +0.91%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 41.22 +1.02 +2.54%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 35.13 -0.28 -0.79%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.93 +0.32 +0.50%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 62.38 -0.28 -0.45%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.23 -0.28 -0.50%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.63 -0.28 -0.52%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.63 -0.28 -0.52%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.63 -0.28 -0.50%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.63 -0.28 -0.45%
Central Alberta 2 days 55.38 -0.28 -0.50%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.59 -0.33 -0.51%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.50 -0.25 -0.43%
Giddings 2 days 52.25 -0.25 -0.48%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.22 +1.21 +1.86%
West Texas Sour 2 days 56.01 -0.28 -0.50%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.96 -0.28 -0.46%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.96 -0.28 -0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.51 -0.28 -0.48%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.25 -0.25 -0.48%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.82 -0.28 -0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 hours Did U.S. just start war with China? $60 Billion tariff package coming fast
  • 1 hour Surprise! Aramco Scraps International Listing Plans
  • 1 hour Self-Driving Cars' First Fatality
  • 2 hours The Facebook/Cambridge Analytica Scandal
  • 2 hours Trump Bans Venezuelan National Cryptocurrency
  • 6 hours Goldman Sachs Expects Tesla to Miss Model 3 Targets Again
  • 8 hours Flying Taxis In New Zealand - Very Soon?!
  • 1 hour McDonald's Sets Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets
  • 4 hours Why do Driller stocks move with the daily price of oil?
  • 5 hours Country With Biggest Oil Reserves Biggest Threat to World Economy
  • 1 min API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 1 hour Why Is The EU Spending Billions On A Gas Pipeline If It Wants To Fight Climate Change?
  • 22 hours Tillerson just sacked ... how will market react?
  • 22 hours Is Trump Harming Oil Industry?
  • 7 mins New Rules to Phase Out Coal and Reduce Natural Gas in Canada
  • 7 days Terminator plans to sue big oil for 'first degree murder'

Breaking News:

Tesla Tumbles With News Of Model 3 Production Woes

The Single Largest Supply Risk In Oil Markets

The Single Largest Supply Risk In Oil Markets

The IEA has come out…

How Will OPEC React To Soaring Shale Production?

How Will OPEC React To Soaring Shale Production?

OPEC has finally admitted that…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Chinese ‘Teapot’ Oil Refiners Prepare For Ethanol Blending

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 20, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT refinery

Several Chinese independent oil refiners, commonly known as ‘teapots’, are getting ready to start buying ethanol and blend it with their fuel to meet China’s regulation that says by 2020, gasoline in the country should contain 10 percent ethanol, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing sources at the refiners.

The Chinese government announced in September last year a new nationwide ethanol mandate to expand the mandatory use of E10 fuel—gasoline containing 10 percent ethanol—from 11 trial provinces to the whole of China by 2020. Ethanol consumption in China would at least quadruple in the next three years due to this nationwide mandate, according to the Agricultural Policy Review of Iowa State University.

China’s largest independent refiner Dongming Petrochemical Group has already obtained permits from the Ministry of Commerce to start ethanol blending, three company sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Dongming Petrochemical plans to begin importing ethanol via its trading arm Pacific Commerce Pte for its refinery and for sale on the market. The refiner is also thinking of building its own ethanol plant, according to one of the company sources.

Shandong Wonfull Petrochemical Group and Henan Fengli Petrochemical Co have also applied to obtain licenses to blend ethanol, company sources told Reuters, although it was not immediately clear when those two independent refiners would get their permits.

Related: Natural Gas Is Under Attack

A fourth independent refiner, Shandong Haike, is currently studying the ethanol market and regulations, and could also apply for permit, a source at Haike told Reuters.

In addition, some teapots have also reportedly contacted China’s state-run agricultural producer and top ethanol producer COFCO about possibly buying ethanol.

China is the world’s third-largest ethanol producer and consumer after the United States and Brazil. China’s total ethanol production—including potable beverage, fuel, and other industrial chemicals—for 2018 is expected to increase by around 10 percent from 2017, according to the ‘Biofuels Annual’ report by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service. Fuel ethanol production is forecast to tick up modestly from the 2017 estimate, according to the report.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

CEFC Drops European Expansion, CEO Steps Down

Next Post

U.S. Holds Utah Oil Lease Sale Despite Protests

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

 Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

 Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Most Commented

Alt text

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Alt text

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

This Revolutionary Technology Could Deliver $22 Oil… In A $70 World
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com