Chinese Refiners Set To Boost Crude Oil Use To New Record In Q3

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.97 +0.45 +0.77%
Brent Crude 11 mins 67.41 +0.25 +0.37%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.852 +0.050 +1.78%
Mars US 3 days 65.22 -0.94 -1.42%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.91 -0.38 -0.56%
Urals 4 days 64.51 -1.01 -1.54%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.31 -0.53 -0.79%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.31 -0.53 -0.79%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.79 -0.48 -0.70%
Mexican Basket 4 days 60.08 -0.32 -0.53%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.852 +0.050 +1.78%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 67.61 -0.45 -0.66%
Murban 4 days 68.98 -0.28 -0.40%
Iran Heavy 4 days 59.30 -0.24 -0.40%
Basra Light 4 days 69.42 -0.01 -0.01%
Saharan Blend 4 days 66.39 -0.11 -0.17%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.79 -0.48 -0.70%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.79 -0.48 -0.70%
Girassol 4 days 67.19 -0.51 -0.75%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.91 -0.38 -0.56%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 47.24 +0.70 +1.50%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 48.47 -0.14 -0.29%
Canadian Condensate 24 days 55.27 -0.09 -0.16%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 59.17 -0.09 -0.15%
Sweet Crude 3 days 53.12 -0.44 -0.82%
Peace Sour 3 days 50.52 -0.49 -0.96%
Peace Sour 3 days 50.52 -0.49 -0.96%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 53.52 -0.09 -0.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 57.02 -0.29 -0.51%
Central Alberta 3 days 51.82 -0.09 -0.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 66.31 -0.53 -0.79%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 55.00 -0.25 -0.45%
Giddings 4 days 48.75 -0.25 -0.51%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.43 -0.05 -0.07%
West Texas Sour 4 days 52.47 -0.09 -0.17%
Eagle Ford 4 days 56.42 -0.09 -0.16%
Eagle Ford 4 days 56.42 -0.09 -0.16%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 55.00 -0.25 -0.45%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 69.92 -0.09 -0.13%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 8 minutes Read: OPEC WILL KILL US SHALE
  • 12 minutes Tidal Power Closer to Commercialisation
  • 16 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 21 mins Why U.S. Growers Are Betting The Farm On Soybeans Amid China Trade War
  • 49 mins Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 2 hours BATTLE ROYAL: Law of "Supply and Demand". vs. OPEC/Saudi Oil Cartel
  • 36 mins US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 12 hours Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 1 day Sounds Familiar: Netanyahu Tells Arab Citizens They’re Not Real Israelis
  • 3 hours Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green
  • 20 hours THE DEATH OF FOSSIL FUEL MARKETS
  • 1 day Can OPEC CUT PRODUCTION FOREVER?
  • 1 day Boeing Faces Safety Questions After Second 737 Crash In Five Months
  • 1 day this is why Climate Friendly Agendas Tread Water
  • 17 hours Exxon Aims For $15-a-Barrel Costs In Giant Permian Operation

Breaking News:

Chinese Refiners Set To Boost Crude Oil Use To New Record In Q3

U.S.-China Trade Deal Driven By Energy Exports

U.S.-China Trade Deal Driven By Energy Exports

U.S. energy exports appear to…

Global Intelligence Report – 13th March 2019

Global Intelligence Report – 13th March 2019

While the NOPEC legislation has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Chinese Refiners Set To Boost Crude Oil Use To New Record In Q3

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 18, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT refinery

Chinese refiners are expected to process more than 13 million barrels of crude oil per day for the first time ever in the third quarter this year, a Reuters survey of 20 refiners showed on Monday.

The rise in processing rates at China’s refineries is also expected to result in a worsening glut of refined oil products on the domestic market, and some refiners may opt to reduce run rates or focus on chemicals in order to avoid direct competition in transportation fuels, which will further dampen refining margins in China and the region.

In the first two months of 2019, Chinese refineries processed 102.49 million tons of crude oil, or 12.68 million bpd—the highest on record and a 6.1-percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to China’s customs data.

Most of the processed crude came from imports of crude oil, which continued to increase this year compared to the same months of 2018. In February, China imported 39.22 million tons of crude, or 10.23 million bpd, up 21.6 percent on the year. In January, imports stood at 42.6 million tons or 10.03 million bpd, up 4.8 percent on the year.

Going forward, at least eight refineries in China will enter maintenance or overhauls in the second quarter, which will result in lower processing rates in April-June, according to the Reuters survey and calculations.

But then in Q3, a total of 800,000 bpd in new refining capacity from two large refineries is expected to come online, likely boosting the collective Chinese refineries’ processing rate to a new record of more than 13 million bpd, but dragging down margins as it would exacerbate an already large transportation fuel oversupply.

Zhejiang Petrochemical and Hengli Petrochemicals are each expected to have their respective 400,000-bpd refineries up and running at full capacity by the end of the third quarter this year, according to the Reuters survey.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iran To Boost South Pars Gas Output Via 4 New Phases

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking
U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Most Commented

Alt text

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

 Alt text

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

 Alt text

Hydrogen Cars Struggle To Compete With Electric Vehicles

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com