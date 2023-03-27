Chinese Oil Giant Sinopec Posts Lower-Than-Expected Profits In 2022

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.81 +0.55 +0.79%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.57 +0.58 +0.77%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.05 +0.48 +0.64%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.112 -0.104 -4.69%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.585 -0.003 -0.12%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.37 -1.54 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.37 -1.54 -2.08%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 73.87 -2.50 -3.27%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.88 +1.13 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 3 days 68.46 -0.70 -1.01%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.585 -0.003 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 74.21 -1.06 -1.41%
Graph down Murban 3 days 76.12 -1.14 -1.48%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 71.46 -2.38 -3.22%
Graph down Basra Light 482 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 73.23 -2.55 -3.37%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 73.87 -2.50 -3.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 73.87 -2.50 -3.27%
Chart Girassol 3 days 74.31 -2.28 -2.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.88 +1.13 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 55.06 -0.45 -0.81%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 48.01 -0.70 -1.44%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 71.41 -0.70 -0.97%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 69.66 -0.70 -0.99%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 66.81 -0.70 -1.04%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 63.51 -0.70 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 63.51 -0.70 -1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 64.81 -0.70 -1.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 73.76 -0.70 -0.94%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 63.11 -0.70 -1.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.37 -1.54 -2.08%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 66.50 -1.25 -1.85%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 60.25 -1.25 -2.03%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 74.13 +0.96 +1.31%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 62.49 -0.94 -1.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 66.44 -0.94 -1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 66.44 -0.94 -1.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 66.50 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Kansas Common 26 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 76.62 -0.94 -1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 9 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 5 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 21 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?

Breaking News:

Russia Could Seek Compensation Over Nord Stream Sabotage

Oil Prices Crash 4% As European Banking Stocks Slump  

Oil Prices Crash 4% As European Banking Stocks Slump  

Oil prices plunged on Friday…

New EU Laws May Hurt The Energy Transition

New EU Laws May Hurt The Energy Transition

European green energy companies are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Chinese Oil Giant Sinopec Posts Lower-Than-Expected Profits In 2022

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 27, 2023, 3:30 AM CDT

China’s state oil major Sinopec reported lower-than-expected net figures for 2022, citing the impact of Covid lockdowns that stifled China’s economy last year.

The company reported a net profit of around $9.64 billion, or 66.2 billion yuan, for 2022, which compared with a record result of $10.47 billion, or 72 billion yuan, a year earlier.

The main impact on Sinopec’s performance came from lower fuel demand amid the lockdowns. At the same time, chemicals prices were down, affecting refiners’ performance. Sinopec booked a loss at its chemicals department for the last quarter of the year, Bloomberg noted in a report on the news.

Revenues, meanwhile, were up by 21 percent, reaching $483 billion, or 3.32 trillion yuan. Oil production at home hit a record high last year, at 35.32 million tons, with natural gas production also up, to 35.37 billion cu m.

"In 2022, the company encountered complicated, fickle and severe conditions, including global economic slowdown, geopolitical conflicts and weak domestic market demand," said the chairman of Sinopec Group, Ma Yongsheng.

For this year, Sinopec plans to take advantage of China’s return to business as usual, with oil and fuel demand set to recover, along with demand for petrochemicals.

China’s post-lockdown recovery is cited by most analysts as the biggest factor in future oil price movements and the reason for many bullish price predictions. The bullishness of these predictions is based on China’s demand rebound, on the one hand, and OPEC+’s evident unwillingness to change anything about its production curb policy that is set to run until the end of this year at least.

According to the International Energy Agency, oil demand growth from China is going to account for nearly half of all global oil demand growth this year. That global demand, for its part, is set to hit a record high of 101.9 million bpd, the IEA also said.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Germany’s Largest Strike In Decades Is Set To Paralyze The Country

Next Post

Russia Could Seek Compensation Over Nord Stream Sabotage

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble
Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe
It Will Take Years To Replenish Strategic Petroleum Reserve: Granholm

It Will Take Years To Replenish Strategic Petroleum Reserve: Granholm
The First New U.S. Nuclear Reactor Since 2016 Begins Splitting Atoms

The First New U.S. Nuclear Reactor Since 2016 Begins Splitting Atoms

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Wind Power Accounted For 25% Of Texas’ Electricity Generation In 2022
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com