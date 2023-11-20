Chinese Energy Firms Plan One of the World’s Biggest Renewables Projects

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 21 mins 76.55 +0.66 +0.87%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.41 +0.80 +0.99%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.00 +1.03 +1.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.905 -0.055 -1.86%
Graph up Gasoline 18 mins 2.207 +0.022 +1.01%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.10 -3.80 -4.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.10 -3.80 -4.76%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.64 +1.80 +2.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.22 -2.64 -3.11%
Chart Mars US 17 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.207 +0.022 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 78.73 -2.49 -3.07%
Graph down Murban 3 days 79.32 -2.55 -3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 81.28 +1.84 +2.32%
Graph down Basra Light 720 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 80.40 +1.73 +2.20%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 79.64 +1.80 +2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.64 +1.80 +2.31%
Chart Girassol 3 days 80.46 +1.69 +2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.22 -2.64 -3.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 173 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 50.44 +2.95 +6.21%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 78.19 +2.95 +3.92%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 76.44 +2.95 +4.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 66.99 +2.95 +4.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 59.29 +2.95 +5.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 59.29 +2.95 +5.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 63.69 +2.95 +4.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 69.24 +2.95 +4.45%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 60.54 +2.95 +5.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.10 -3.80 -4.76%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 69.38 -3.76 -5.14%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 63.13 -3.76 -5.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 83.65 -1.40 -1.65%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 68.43 -3.76 -5.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 69.38 -3.76 -5.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 69.38 -3.76 -5.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 74.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 67.00 -1.50 -2.19%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 83.71 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 10 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Chinese Energy Firms Plan One of the World’s Biggest Renewables Projects

Experimental Geothermal Lab Taps Bedrock Heat For Green Power

Experimental Geothermal Lab Taps Bedrock Heat For Green Power

An experimental lab in Beaver…

Is Elon Musk’s Starlink Gearing Up for a Public Listing?

Is Elon Musk’s Starlink Gearing Up for a Public Listing?

SpaceX's Starlink is preparing for…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Chinese Energy Firms Plan One of the World’s Biggest Renewables Projects

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 20, 2023, 4:46 AM CST

Chinese power and energy investment companies plan to build one of the world’s single biggest renewable projects with 11 gigawatts (GW) of total capacity.

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation and CHN Energy Investment Group (CHN Energy) have entered into a joint venture agreement proposing to build 11-GW of new energy generation base in the Badain Jaran (Gansu) Desert Base, Longyuan said in a filing with the Hong Kong Exchange.

“The construction scale of the project plans to be 11 GW of new energy, with supporting peak load regulation of thermal power, energy storage and solar thermal projects,” China Longyuan said in the statement, adding that the project has not been approved yet by the Chinese authorities.  

The capital of the joint venture will be $417 million (3 billion Chinese yuan), of which China Longyuan will contribute 51%, or $213 million (1.53 billion yuan), and CHN Energy – the remainder.

The 11-GW project, if approved and built, will be among the world’s largest renewable energy generating sites, behind the planned 20-GW Jiuquan wind base, which will also be located in Gansu.

China is the global leader in renewable energy spending and capacity additions of clean energy projects.

The country has already reached its goal to have more non-fossil fuel installed electricity capacity than fossil fuels earlier than planned, with 50.9% of its power capacity now coming from non-fossil fuel sources. Back in 2021, the Chinese authorities said they would target renewables to outpace fossil fuel-installed capacity by 2025.

China is consolidating its leading position in renewable energy and is set to account for nearly 55% of global additions of renewable power capacity in both 2023 and 2024, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

By 2024, China is expected to deliver nearly 70% of all new offshore wind projects globally, as well as over 60% of onshore wind and 50% of solar PV projects, the IEA said in its Renewable Energy Market Update in June.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Makes Two Natural Gas Discoveries

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Oil Prices Slide As Diplomatic Efforts Bear Fruit In Gaza

Oil Prices Slide As Diplomatic Efforts Bear Fruit In Gaza
OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

How High Could War In The Middle East Drive Oil Prices?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com