  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 1 day "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 55 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 22 hours What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 23 hours "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 12 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 9 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 2 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 4 days Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes

China's Oil Majors Boost Spending Amid Energy Security Pivot

Blinken Tours The Middle East To Reassure Allies Ahead Of Potential Iran Deal

Blinken Tours The Middle East To Reassure Allies Ahead Of Potential Iran Deal

Anthony Blinken visited Israel and…

Could Fracking Save Colombia’s Energy Industry?

Could Fracking Save Colombia’s Energy Industry?

Despite high oil prices, Colombia’s…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

China's Oil Majors Boost Spending Amid Energy Security Pivot

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 31, 2022, 5:30 PM CDT

China's largest state-owned oil giants have recently announced major increases in their capital expenditure plans for this year, as the world's largest oil importer prioritizes energy security amid soaring energy commodity prices and geopolitical turmoil on the global markets.

The three largest Chinese oil firms—PetroChina, Sinopec, and CNOOC—expect to raise their collective 2022 capital expenditures by 4.6 percent year over year, to at least $84 billion (530 billion Chinese yuan), according to data from the most recent company filings compiled by Bloomberg. Individually, the planned capex for PetroChina and Sinopec this year are second and third in the world in terms of U.S. dollars, behind only the capex plan for 2022 of Saudi Arabia's oil giant Aramco, the data showed.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) announced this weekend that its 2022 spending would be the highest in the corporation's history. Sinopec guided for a capital spending of $31 billion (198 billion yuan) this year. This would be an 18-percent increase compared to 2021 and higher than the previous record capex from 2013. 

PetroChina, for its part, plans a lower overall capex this year, but a boost to spending on exploration and production, to develop more resources domestically, including in shale oil and gas formations.

Offshore oil and gas developer CNOOC also expects to raise its 2022 capital expenditure compared to the 2021 spending.

Early this month, China said it would increase its crude oil, natural gas, and coal production, boost reserves of energy commodities, and keep stable imports to ensure its energy security amid skyrocketing commodities prices.

China's planning body NDRC said that the country would raise coal production and reserves, develop "major petroleum reserve projects," and increase petroleum reserves, too, per Reuters.

China is concerned about its energy security after the autumn 2021 power crisis and, most recently, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which pushed energy commodity prices sky-high. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

